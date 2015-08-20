Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has instilled a ‘Next Man Up’ mindset among the men in his clubhouse over the last five years as the skipper. While contributions of stars like center fielder Andrew McCutchen or right-hander Gerrit Cole are valuable in their own right, the Pirates also rely on production from names not quite as recognizable.

Wednesday’s victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks put that attitude on display.

Second baseman Sean Rodriguez led the offense with three hits and a RBI while left-hander J.A. Happ tossed six shutout innings against the National League’s top offense.

“He wants to help and contribute on both sides of the ball,” Hurdle said of Rodriguez. “He’s going to stay at it and work at it and tonight was a really good night for him up there.”

Rodriguez started his 30th game of the year, spotting for second baseman Neil Walker against left-hander Robbie Ray. First baseman Michael Morse also started and collected a hit, while right-hander Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless seventh.

Alongside Happ, the Pirates trade deadline acquisitions played their part in Wednesday’s 4-1 win.

“It’s always good when everybody can contribute,” Hurdle said. “For them just as much for anybody else. Everyone wants to contribute. No one wants to be the weakest link. Everybody wants to get something done.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 3-5, 4.18 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 7-4, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.36 ERA) will face San Francisco on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between contenders at Pittsburgh. Morton is 1-3 with a 4.44 ERA in his last eight starts after going 6-1 in his first seven outings this season. He is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA against the Giants in 11 career starts.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa could be in line to get a start Thursday night against San Francisco. He is 4-for-8 (.500) in his career against Giants RHP Jake Peavy with a double and a home run.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was named to the Arizona Fall League Hall of Fame Monday. McCutchen helped lead the 2007 Phoenix Desert Dogs to the AFL title.

--INF Pedro Florimon’s triple knocked in the winning run in the Pirates’ 9-8 victory over the Diamondbacks in 15 innings on Tuesday night. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the latest walk-off triple in the major leagues since Colorado’s Corey Dickerson had one in the 15th inning against St. Louis on Sept. 19, 2013. Florimon had been hitless in his last 33 at-bats with runners on base. He has a .204 batting average with runners on during his five-year career, which is slightly better than his .201 overall average. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

--RHP Josh Wall has his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has a 2.93 ERA in 24 relief appearances with Indianapolis this season, striking out 29 batters in 30 2/3 innings.

--RHP Rob Scahill (forearm) will have his rehab schedule altered. The Pirates will look to stretch him out in appearances in Triple-A Indianapolis before he is recalled to Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had some challenges in the second half. He seems to have figured some things out and gotten to a better place.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP J.A. Happ after a win over Arizona on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss on Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He returned to the Pirates on Aug. 17 and will begin another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. The Pirates expect Harrison to be activated before Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 from 25.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. The Pirates expect him to be activated before Sept. 1.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. He felt pain in his foot July 22, received an anti-inflammatory injection and will rest through at least mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Josh Wall

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse