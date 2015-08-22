Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Harrison had just one hit in 19 at-bats on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis.

However, his .053 batting average was of no concern. He was confident his injured left thumb had healed.

Thus, the Pirate activated Harrison from the 15-day disabled list Friday night prior to their 6-4 loss the San Francisco Giants. Harrison played second base and batted leadoff, going 0-for-2 and getting hit by a pitch before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

“In the first couple of at-bats, you’re thinking about how it’s going to feel with the vibration, how’s it going to feel if I‘m jammed,” Harrison said of his rehab assignment. “It felt like it normally would have. If you caught the ball in the middle of your palm, it hurt like it did before. It was a positive experience for me.”

Primarily the Pirates’ third baseman before being injured, Harrison started at second base for just the 13th time this season.

Neil Walker sat out against Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner -- though he hit a sacrifice fly off last year’s World Series MVP in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter -- continuing manager Clint Hurdle’s trend of keeping the switch-hitting second baseman away from lefties.

Walker is hitting just .240 with no home runs in 75 at-bats against lefties this season compared to a .274 average and 13 homers in 351 at-bats against righties.

Hurdle would not commit to Harrison playing any one position on a regular basis but wants him in the lineup on a regular basis.

“He brings a spark to our lineup and his glove plays anywhere,” Hurdle said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 2.84 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-7, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Josh Harrison was activated Friday night from the 15-day DL and started at second base after being out since July 6 with a torn ligament in his left thumb that required surgery. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in the 6-4 loss to San Francisco before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. In five games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, Harrison went just 1-for-19 (.053). He is likely to play second against left-handed starters in place of switch-hitting Neil Walker, who is hitting .240 with no home runs in 75 at-bats against lefties this season.

--RHP Josh Wall was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Harrison. Wall was called up from Indianapolis on Wednesday to provide bullpen depth a day after the Pirates won in 15 innings over the Arizona Diamondbacks but did not appear in any games.

--SS Jordy Mercer could be activated for Sunday night’s game against San Francisco. Mercer, who has been on the DL since July 20 with a sprained right knee, is scheduled to play his seventh game Saturday for Indianapolis on his rehab assignment then be reevaluated.

--LHP Jeff Locke (6-8) continued to struggle as he was tagged for six runs in five innings while taking the loss. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in any of his last six starts, going 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA in that span.

--LF Starling Marte singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 10-for-28 (.357) during the streak.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.61 ERA) will start against San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. Cole is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA in four starts in August after entering the month as the major league leader in wins. He has won all three career starts against the Giants with a 2.11 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple push situations on him early. We were able to chip him for a run in the first two innings and (had) some opportunities to add on. We weren’t able to push through on those.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Harrison (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He underwent surgery July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. He was activated Aug. 21.

--SS Jordy Mercer (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 20. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a lower leg contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 11. He will be reevaluated following the Aug. 22 games and could be activated at that time.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss on Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse