Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is now faced with the task of trying to divide 10 into eight with the return of shortstop Jordy Mercer to the active roster.

The Pirates activated Mercer, their starting shortstop, from the disabled list Sunday night before their 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Mercer had been out since July 20 with a sprained left knee.

Mercer, along with the return of third baseman Josh Harrison from the DL on Friday, essentially gives Hurdle 10 starting players for eight positions. Both veteran third baseman Aramis Ramirez and rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang played well while Mercer and Harrison were out.

While Hurdle declined to be nailed down about how he will use everyone, he admitted to looking forward to having so many quality players to deploy.

“I’ve never had this flexibility before,” Hurdle said. “The in-game dynamic and double switches will be strong and we haven’t even discussed how this will affect (utility infielder) Sean Rodriguez.”

One factor for Hurdle will be giving players additionally rest for the stretch run. He specifically pointed to Kang, who was given a day off on Aug. 16 against the Mets at New York then hit three home runs in the next six games.

Hurdle also said he is not worried about any of his players being upset about any playing time adjustments because the Pirates are in the thick of a pennant race. They trail the St. Louis Cardinals by 3 1/2 games in the National League Central and lead the Chicago Cubs by three games and the Giants by nine games in the wild card standings.

“When you have the right men, you can’t have too many options,” Hurdle said. “Feelings aren’t hurt because these guys are unselfish. It’s incredible the things you can get done when you don’t worry about who gets the credit.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 1-1, 2.87 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-11 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday night’s 5-2 win over San Francisco. He entered the game as defensive replacement in the seventh inning and went 0-for-1. Mercer had been out since July 20 with a sprained left knee. He played in seven games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-25 (.240) with a home run.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa was placed on the 15-day, retroactive to Aug. 20, with a strained lower back. He is hitting .222 with one home run in 33 games since being claimed off waivers July 5 from San Francisco.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (9-6) got through a shaky 5 1/3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision. He allowed two unearned runs and seven hits while walking three and striking out five. He has not lost in 10 starts since June 20 at Washington when the Pirates were no-hit by Nationals RHP Max Scherzer.

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight gamer. He is 14-for-37 (.378) during the streak with nine runs scored, raising his batting average to .291.

--LHP J.A. Happ (1-1, 2.87 ERA) will start Monday night at Miami. Happ is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts since losing his Pirates’ debut Aug. 4 when he gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Chicago Cubs. Happ was acquired from Seattle on July 31 in a trade after going 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games, 20 starts, for the Mariners. He is 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA against the Marlins in nine career games, including six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just focus on the next hitter if there is an error. You just have to keep making pitches after that, put it behind you and think about getting the hitters out. You’ve just got to stay focused.” -- Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20 and 22.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse