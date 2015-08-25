Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Since the All-Star break, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen is 9-0 with 12 saves and leads the majors with a 1.35 ERA.

It is just another indication that the Pirates are for real -- they have the second-best record in baseball, after all.

Better yet for Pittsburgh is the way the schedule shakes out. The Pirates just finished a 20-game stretch in which they faced some tough teams -- all three National League division leaders, the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, along with the wild-card-contending Chicago Cubs and the 2014 World Series champion, the San Francisco Giants.

Conversely, Monday’s game started a 20-game stretch that -- excluding three games against the Cardinals -- features games against the Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates have a lot going for them, including young stars such as center Andrew McCutchen, 28, and pitcher Gerrit Cole, 24. In addition, the team’s young outfield of McCutchen, Starling Marte in left and Gregory Polanco in right may be the best in baseball.

The relief corps is solid, headed by closer Mark Melancon, who recorded his 40th save of the season Monday in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Do the Pirates have issues?

Sure, their defense could be better. Pedro Alvarez already has 18 errors, the most by a major league first baseman since Ryan Howard committed 19 in 2008.

As a team, the Pirates have 109 errors, the top total in the NL and the third highest in the majors.

And while the bullpen has been outstanding, the rotation -- other than Cole -- is not as dominant as those of some of their NL rivals.

However, all in all, this is a strong team with a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-48

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-4, 4.06 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-3, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton, Tuesday’s starter at Miami, is 8-4 with a 4.06 ERA for the season, but he has pitched even better than that lately. The Pirates won each of the past five games Morton started, and he posted a 2.93 ERA during that span. Morton has faced the Marlins just once this year, May 25 in Pittsburgh. Morton won that game 4-2, allowing two runs in seven innings.

--LHP J.A. Happ pitched six scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday, dropping his ERA to 4.21. Happ allowed just four hits -- all singles -- and one walk while striking out six. He allowed just one runner to get to second, and none reached third.

--1B Pedro Alvarez already has 18 errors. It’s the most errors by any major league first baseman since Ryan Howard had 19 in 2008. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Monday and was removed for a defensive replacement late in the game.

--SS Jordy Mercer made his first start Monday since landing on the disabled list July 19 due to a sprained left knee. He went 1-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk. Mercer, who turns 29 on Thursday, has a career-low .603 OPS this season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who hasn’t pitched since July 30, is scheduled to throw his fourth bullpen session in eight days Tuesday. “If he proves he’s healthy, (his return) could come sooner rather than later,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “There is an intense ‘want to,’ and he is being smart and listening to the right guys on the ‘how to.'” Burnett, 38, is 6-5 with a 3.06 ERA this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He worked both sides of the plate and had good sink on his fastball. The curveball-slider combination played extremely well. The changeup -- he created separation in terms of velocity.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP J.A. Happ, who pitched the Pirates to a 5-2 win over the Marlins on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20 and 22. He is scheduled for another bullpen session Aug. 25.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse