Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Pirates are happy with first baseman Michael Morse, who was a flop with the Miami Marlins earlier this year but is playing well for Pittsburgh and had a 1-for-3 performance on Tuesday.

Morse, who was traded by the Marlins last month, got his first start of this series Tuesday. The Marlins signed Morse to a two-year, $16 million contract this past offseason, but he did not live up to the team’s expectations and was sent packing.

”We liked what the Marlins liked,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of why Pittsburgh added Morse to the roster. ”Sometimes things don’t work for the reasons they don’t work.

”We like his bat. We like the fact there wasn’t huge splits (vs. lefties or righties) and his ability to play first base.

“I got a very good recommendation from (Giants manager) Bruce Bochy about the makeup and character of the guy.”

Morse gives the Pirates a chance to play some platoon at first with lefty power hitter Pedro Alvarez, and that fact is not lost on Hurdle.

“We wanted an experienced complement at first base, somebody who could hit from the right side and come off the bench as well,” Morse said. “He’s had some success doing those things for us so far.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-8, 4.56 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Chris Narveson, 1-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke will start Wednesday in the third of a four-game series against Miami. Locke is 6-8 with a 4.56 ERA this season, but the Pirates have posted a winning record (13-11) when he starts. Locke beat the visiting Marlins 5-1 on May 26, allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Charlie Morton did not allow a walk but was hit hard by the Marlins on Friday. He lasted just 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, four earned.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow), who hasn’t pitched since July 30, pitched two innings of a simulated game on Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Sunday. Burnett, who turns 39 in January, is 6-5 with a 3.06 ERA this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have good team speed. It’s a big ballpark. Their speed is one of their strengths, and they are probably trying to utilize it.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on the Marlins after a loss on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Aug. 30.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse