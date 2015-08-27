Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Two days after playing game No. 1,000 in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform, center fielder Andrew McCutchen showed again why he is the franchise’s biggest star.

McCutchen slugged a three-run homer on Wednesday in Miami that served as the highlight of the Pirates’ game-changing six-run second inning. That frame led to a 7-2 win over the Marlins.

For McCutchen, it gave him 20 homers and 85 RBIs. This marks the fifth straight year he has produced at least 20 homers and 80 RBIs. And he has about six weeks left in this year’s regular season to add to his numbers.

“He’s the face of the franchise, and he’s getting national recognition now, which is a sign of him and the franchise growing together,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Hurdle said that when McCutchen signed his six-year contract extension that commenced in 2012, it sent a message.

“I think he was able to send clarity to our fan base that Pittsburgh is important and the organization was moving in the right direction,” Hurdle said. “He wanted to be a part of it.”

McCutchen’s career highs came in 2012, when he had 31 homers and 96 RBIs. The homers mark may be out of his reach this year, but he is well within range on RBIs.

As for his legacy, McCutchen is only 28 but already he is a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner in 2012. That’s in addition to his biggest award -- National League MVP in 2013.

Next up for “Cutch” is more team success. After a 20-year drought, the McCutchen-led Pirates finally made the playoffs in 2013, and they did it again in 2014. But they haven’t reached the World Series since 1979.

Maybe this will be the Pirates’ year, although their odds would certainly be better if they can overtake the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-7, 2.49 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-1, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole, who has lost his past three decisions, will face the Marlins on Thursday, looking for his first win since July 26. He beat the Marlins the only time he faced them this year, back on May 27 in a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh. Overall this season, Cole has been the Pirates’ ace with a 14-7 record and a 2.49 ERA. Cole, who turns 25 next month, has double-figure wins in all three of his big-league seasons. But the first-time All-Star has already reached a career high with his 14 wins.

--LHP Jeff Locke (7-8) pitched well in his start at Miami on Wednesday, allowing five hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings. He earned his first win since July 31 and pitched his first game since July 4, when he pitched eight scoreless inning against the Indians.

--CF Andrew McCutchen homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Pirates over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. McCutchen slugged a three-run homer that served as the highlight of the Pirates’ game-changing six-run second inning. It was McCutchen’s 20th homer of the season -- his fifth straight year reaching that milestone.

--C Francisco Cervelli was not in Wednesday’s lineup after injuring both feet Tuesday. His .307 batting average at catcher is the best mark in the majors at that position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(CF Andrew McCutchen) is always looking to improve. You get guys in front of him, and that just gives him more opportunities.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a win over Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Francisco Cervelli (right ankle, left foot) was not in the lineup Aug. 26.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Aug. 30.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse