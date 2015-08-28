Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- What you see with the Pittsburgh Pirates is what you will get in September in terms of personnel ... unless right-handers A.J. Burnett and/or Tyler Glasnow join the pitching staff.

Burnett, an established veteran who hasn’t pitched since July 30 due to an injured right elbow, said he expects to make at least three major league starts before the playoffs.

That could provide the Pirates with the boost they need to overtake the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central or at least wrap up the top wild-card spot.

But the Glasnow possibility truly intrigues.

Glasnow is the Pirates’ top prospect. General manager Neal Huntington said it is unlikely Glasnow -- a 22-year-old Californian and the Pirates’ fifth-round pick in 2011 -- will get promoted to the majors this year.

Still, Glasnow has been really good -- he is 6-4 with a 2.07 ERA in 19-minor league starts, moving up three steps from A-ball to Double-A to Triple-A in his dynamic 2015 season.

With numbers like those, it’s no wonder why media members and fans alike are calling for Glasnow to get an opportunity to put the Pirates over the proverbial hump this season.

The Pirates rarely push their players too fast up the minor league chain, and the climb Glasnow has already made this year has been extraordinary.

“I have not seen him pitch this year, but, based on what I’ve heard, he’s making progress,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said cautiously. “He’s gotten better at every level. He’s a big, fresh arm -- a kid we like a lot and saw in spring training.”

Huntington’s original plan was to have Glasnow compete to make his major league debut in 2016.

Then again, Glasnow is 27-15 with a 1.97 ERA in his sensational minor league career, which began with rookie ball in 2012. He had never pitched above Class A before this season.

Glasnow appears to be a special athlete. His mother was a gymnast at Cal State Northridge, and his father, Ted Sr., was a decathlete at Notre Dame. Glasnow’s brother, Ted Jr., is also a Notre Dame decathlete and aspires to make the 2016 Olympics.

From that good athletic stock comes Glasnow, who grew 11 inches from his freshman to senior year in high school. Lightly recruited, the Pirates signed him for just $500,000, and Glasnow has continued to develop.

He is now 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, and he regularly throws 97 mph, topping out at 99.

While his fastball is his best pitch and his curve and change-up are second- and third-best, respectively, Glasnow still needs work on his command, holding runners close and fielding his position.

Still, everywhere he has gone, Glasnow has proved to be very difficult to hit, and the Pirates are at least considering giving him a shot in September -- even if they can’t say as much publicly.

”It wouldn’t behoove him or me to say he could help us not right now,“ Hurdle said. ”We just want to continue to let him pitch.

“He has done a very good job this season of getting better. He’s a very interesting and exciting prospect to have in your organization.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 5.94 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 9-6, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano will make his 26th start of the season on Friday when the Pirates open a brief three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies. Liriano, 31, is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA in his 16 most recent starts. Liriano, who has two full seasons left on his three-year, $39 million contract, is considered the Pirates’ second-best pitcher behind Gerrit Cole.

--RHP Gerrit Cole earned his first win since July 26, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Thursday night at Marlins Park. Cole, an All-Star who had lost his past three decisions, improved to 15-7, allowing five hits, no walks and one run in 7 1/3 innings. He tied the St. Louis Cardinals’ Michael Wacha for second place in the National League wins race. Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants and Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs lead the league with 16 wins.

--C Francisco Cervelli (two banged-up feet) was back in Wednesday’s starting lineup, and he had some interesting moments. He tripled and scored in his first at-bat. Then he bounced out with two done and the bases loaded. And then he got himself ejected in the next inning after arguing balls and strikes.

--1B Pedro Alvarez hit his 21st homer of the season but just his third off a left-handed pitcher. The lefty-hitting Alvarez is hitting .354 with six homers in his past 18 games. He is trying to show manager Clint Hurdle he can hit lefty pitchers, even though he has been given just 50 at-bats against southpaws this season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez’s numbers are down since the Pirates acquired him from Milwaukee. In 81 games with the Brewers this season, Ramirez, 37, had an OPS of .725, which is still well below his career mark of .833. His OPS has slipped to .628 in his first 26 games with the Pirates. Ramirez, who has said he will retire after this season, has 12 homers this year -- 11 of them with the Brewers. Despite those numbers, Ramirez, an All-Star as recently as 2014, still commands respect. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, in fact, credited Ramirez for him getting better pitches to hit lately. “You can’t pitch around, me,” McCutchen said. “I’ve got Aramis behind me and sometimes (infielder Jung-Ho) Kang behind me. Those guys are getting the job done.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pedro has as much raw power as anybody in the game -- except for maybe the guy over there (Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton).” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on 1B Pedro Alvarez after a win vs. the Marlins on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Aug. 30.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse