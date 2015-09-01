Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled their starting rotation Sunday in anticipation of a pivotal series and also got positive news on a rehabbing pitcher.

The Pirates announced that right-hander Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night against the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee rather than Wednesday night. Left-hander Jeff Locke will pitch Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

The juggling puts Cole, who is 15-7 with a 2.44 ERA, in line to pitch next Sunday night against the Cardinals in the finale of a pivotal three-game series at St. Louis as the second-place Pirates try to catch the leaders in the National League Central standings.

Meanwhile, right-hander A.J. Burnett said he is hopeful of returning from the disabled list sometime from Sept. 15-17 during the four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. That series will now include a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 15, which is a makeup of the Aug. 3 game that was postponed by rain.

Burnett threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Sunday before the Pirates played the Rockies at PNC Park. Burnett took four breaks during the session in an attempt to simulate a game situation.

His next step is to pitch a simulated game against live hitters Friday. The Pirates haven’t determined how many pitches Burnett will throw but it could approach 90, which would put him in line to be able to throw at least 100 if he is activated for the series with the Cubs.

Burnett has been on the disabled list since July 31 because of a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow.

Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts but 1-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break.

“It was better than I expected,” Burnett said. “The pain’s gone. I won’t say I could’ve pitched today -- but maybe I could have pitched today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 15-7, 2.44 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 10-10, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett had a 71-pitch bullpen session Sunday and is hopeful of returning from the disabled list sometime from Sept. 15-17 when the Pirates play a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Burnett has been on the disabled list since July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. His next step is to face hitters for the first time since being injured Friday in a simulated game.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (15-7, 2.44) will start Tuesday night against the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series following Monday’s off day. Cole was originally scheduled to face the Brewers on Wednesday night but was moved up a day so he can be in line to pitch at St. Louis on Sept. 6 to help the Pirates in their attempt to catch the division-leading Cardinals in the National League Central standings. Cole ended a five-start winless streak Thursday when he beat the Marlins at Miami, allowing one run in 7 1/3 innings. Cole is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA against the Brewers in six career starts.

--LHP Jeff Locke will now start Wednesday night at Milwaukee on six days of rest. Locke was originally slated to pitch Tuesday night against the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series but the Pirates opted to instead move RHP Gerrit Cole up one day so can start at St. Louis.

--RHP Charlie Morton lost for just the second time in nine home starts at PNC Park this season Sunday giving up five runs -- three earned -- in six innings -- as the Pirates fell to the Colorado Rockies 5-0. Morton is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA at home. In nine road starts, he is 3-4 with a 5.62 ERA.

--CF Andrew McCutchen ran his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single. He is 14-for-30 (.467) during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stayed out of the middle of the plate. Added and subtracted velocity and spin. It’s what he does and the record’s indicative of it. I’ve seen this guy pitch for years and he challenges your discipline. He didn’t leave a lot of hittable pitches.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa after a loss on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse