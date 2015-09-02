Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With an eye on a third straight playoff spot and a tough schedule ahead, the Pittsburgh Pirates stocked their roster Tuesday when major league rosters expanded to 40 players.

The Pirates summoned six players, including outfielders Travis Snider and Jaff Decker, who have been with the team at times this season. Pittsburgh also promoted catching prospect Elias Diaz, left-hander Bobby LaFromboise and right-hander Radhames Liz from Triple-A Indianapolis and activated right-hander Rob Scahill from his minor league rehab assignment.

Snider was especially happy to be back.

He hit .264 last season then was traded during the offseason to Baltimore, where he batting .237 with three home runs and 20 RBIs when he was designated for assignment Aug 15.

Snider signed a minor league deal with the Pirates five days later and had a .314 average in 10 games with the Indians.

“It’s great to be back with the boys,” Snider said. “Now let’s see if we can finish this off.”

Diaz will be making his major league debut when he sees his first action. He was batting .271 with Indianapolis and will likely be used as a late-inning option off the bench.

”I’ve worked hard and, this year, everything came together,“ Diaz said. ”I feel like a big leaguer.

Pittsburgh now has 31 players on the active roster, with shortstop Pedro Florimon, first baseman Travis Ishikawa and pitchers Vance Worley and A.J. Burnett due back from the disabled list before the regular season ends.

“That’s the most you can manage and make work up here,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Any more, and it gets out of hand. We want to add people we believe can help us win a game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-8, 4.46 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, MLB Debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jaff Decker returned to the Pirates Tuesday when rosters expanded. Decker had appeared in 20 games for Pittsburgh this season, going 1-for-13 at the plate and also throwing a scoreless inning of relief in a 15-5 loss on July 30. Decker, who also appeared in five games for the Pirates last year and 13 for the Padres in 2013, posted a .266 average with three home runs and 26 RBIs in 69 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday and faced one batter in a 7-4 loss to the Brewers. The 26-year-old appeared in one other game for Pittsburgh this season and 16 over the previous two seasons for the Pirates and Mariners.

--C Elias Diaz joined a major league roster for the first time Tuesday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 24-year-old had been a top defensive prospect during his minor league career and finally turned a corner offensively this season. He was batting .271 in 93 games with the Indians and is expected to come off the bench in late-inning situations over the final weeks.

--OF Travis Snider was reunited with his old teammates Tuesday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. Snider spent the last three seasons with the Pirates, batting .243 with 18 homers and 72 RBIs. He was traded to Baltimore during the winter and struggled, posting a .237 average when he was designated for assignment. He signed a minor league deal with the Pirates and hit .314 in 10 games with the Indians before earning a return to the big leagues.

--RHP Radhames Liz threw two scoreless innings Tuesday in his return to the major leagues. Liz was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day when rosters expanded. He was on the Pirates’ opening day roster this season and went 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 appearances before he was sent down

--RHP Rob Scahill was reinstated from a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. After posting a 2.08 ERA in 24 appearances, Scahill went on the 15-day disabled list in late June with tightness in his right forearm and began a rehab assignment Aug. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t work down, I didn’t work efficiently. I was up in the zone. My stuff was kind of going east to west mostly, not up and down. That’s kind of why they were able to lift the ball over the infield, stay on breaking balls, and then there was nothing quality out of the zone, either, making them swing aggressively early in the count at pitches that we wanted them to swing at.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, who lasted a career-low four innings in the loss to the Brewers Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began playing catch July 8, then threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on Aug. 6. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Altoona on Aug. 11 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 16. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection, and he rested through mid-August.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider