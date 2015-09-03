Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the 2015 season, and his career, winding down, veteran third baseman Aramis Ramirez is enjoying one last playoff push with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 37-year-old announced during spring training that this season would be his last and after 3 1/2 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, was dealt just before the trade deadline to the Pirates, the team he broke in with back in 1998.

“Hopefully we win the division but at least we’re in the wild card.”

Ramirez was greeted with applause by the Miller Park crowds before each game and each of his at-bats; they also cheered when he hit home runs in each of the first two games of the series.

“When I hit that homer, they treated me like I still played for the Brewers,” Ramirez said. “They cheered, and I appreciated that.”

Ramirez spent five seasons with the Pirates, who traded him to Chicago in 2003. He played nine years with the Cubs then signed a four-year deal in Milwaukee, where he hit .285 with 65 home runs and 262 RBIs.

Since returning to the Pirates, he’s played in 32 games and is batting .248 with four home runs and 25 RBIs.

“It’s been great,” Ramirez said. “We’re 28 games over .500, we’re leading the wild card by a lot of games right now but hopefully we win the division. St. Louis is pretty good. We’ve still got two more series against them.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 9-6, 3.28 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 8-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke’s second-half struggles continued Wednesday, when he couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in a 9-4 loss at Milwaukee. Locke gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings and has now allowed 32 in 49 innings of work since the All-Star break. Locke has especially struggled away from PNC Park; he’s 4-5 with a 6.00 ERA on the road this season.

--LF Starling Marte snapped an 0-for-21 slump Wednesday with a fourth-inning double. He finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, giving him 38 multi-hit games this season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game and has hit three in his last four contests. Ramirez, who was traded to the Pirates by Milwaukee in July, finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. He was batting .247 at the time of the trade and in 31 games with the Pirates, he’s batting 248 with four home runs and 25 RBIs.

--INF Pedro Florimon returned to the Pirates Wednesday after his contract was selected from rookie-level Bristol. He appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh this season, batting .105 with an RBI. He was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 25, played three games, then was assigned to Bristol, where he didn’t appear in a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We only kept them off the board in two frames tonight, which made it more challenging.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider