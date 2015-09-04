Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Few enjoy their time in Wisconsin’s largest city less than the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since the 2007 season, the Pirates are 17-61 in Milwaukee. They fell to 2-7 at Miller Park in 2015 after dropping a 5-3 decision to the Brewers on Thursday, but manager Clint Hurdle wasn’t about to dwell on his squad’s misfortune in the Brew City.

“We’re ready to move on,” Hurdle said.

While holding a comfortable lead in the National League wild-card race, the Pirates now trail the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals by seven games -- exactly the number of games they dropped in nine meetings at Milwaukee this season.

It is not just the Brewers who have Pittsburgh’s number. After Thursday, the Pirates are 21-32 against division opponents this season. Even the lowly Brewers are better within the NL Central at 24-29.

”It is what it is until we change it,“ Hurdle said. ”I hear a lot, ‘Well, you are chasing the Cardinals. Does that frustrate you?’ Absolutely not.

”There is so much positive going on and so much work to be done. Everything starts with a thought. If your first thought in the morning when you wake up is that somebody else is frustrating you because they are playing well, you are missing the whole point of playing the game.

“Our focus needs to be on playing better. We got out-pitched, out-hit and out-defended three straight games. We played a better brand of ball tonight. We have room to improve. We’re three days into September, and we have a new opportunity tomorrow. That’s the way I look at it.”

Next up on the Pirates’ schedule is a three-game set at St. Louis, followed by three against the Cincinnati Reds as Pittsburgh plays NL Central opponents in 26 of the final 33 games.

“You follow this club long enough that you can remember a trip out of St. Louis where we rolled up -- it has happened many times,” Hurdle said. “I can give you a handful of times. We have to go play tomorrow. We’ve shown an ability to do that. It is time to go play in St. Louis.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-53

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 1.98 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-6, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen was held out of the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee after he aggravated a previous left Achilles injury Wednesday night. McCutchen said the issue wasn’t serious, just that he was a little sore. Earlier in the day, he was named the National League player of the Month after batting .348 with a 1.079 OPS in August. McCutchen, 28, is hitting .303 with 20 home runs and 85 RBIs in 128 games this season.

--LHP Francisco Liriano struggled with his command and was charged with four runs on seven hits Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. The Pirates won each of Liriano’s previous 11 starts as he went 5-0 with a 3.31 ERA. However, Pittsburgh’s co-ace has had issues with Milwaukee this season, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA in two starts.

--INF Jung Ho Kang was not in the starting lineup Thursday but entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI. The 28-year-old rookie is batting .318 (48-for-151) since the All-Star break with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 21 RBIs. Thirty-two of his past 36 starts came at shortstop, but manager Clint Hurdle said, with SS Jordy Mercer back from the disabled list, Kang would see most of his action at third the rest of the way.

--OF Corey Hart will not play again this season, manager Clint Hurdle said Thursday. He was brought back from his minor league rehab assignment but will remain on the disabled list and at his home in Arizona for the remainder of the season. Hart hasn’t played since June 21 because of a left shoulder impingement. He appeared in just 35 games this year, batting .222 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday at Milwaukee. He came into the game with a .310 average (27-for-87), five doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs in his previous 24 games. The Pirates acquired Ramirez from Milwaukee prior to the trade deadline.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like he was just missing. He got some quick outs; he retired 13 guys on three pitches or less. A lot of times I thought we were dotting up the glove and we were getting underneath counts. When we were getting underneath counts, they were able to get swings on balls later in counts.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Francisco Liriano, who took the loss as the Pirates fell 5-3 to the Brewers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (left Achilles tightness) did not play Sept. 3. He is day-to-day.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider