Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When is a 1-8 record and a 6.79 ERA against an opponent completely irrelevant? When you are Pittsburgh’s J.A. Happ and you haven’t faced St. Louis in more than three years.

Reversing a career-long trend of struggling against the Cardinals, Happ fired seven scoreless innings Friday night, giving the Pirates exactly what they needed in a 9-3 win that snapped their four-game losing streak and cut St. Louis’ National League Central Division lead to 5 1/2 games.

“Never thought about it,” Happ said of his past failures against the Cardinals. “I hadn’t faced them in a few years.”

Working corner to corner and employing all four quadrants of the strike zone, Happ threw 72 of 110 pitches for strikes, looking more and more like the latest veteran who finds new life after coming under the tutelage of pitching coach Ray Searage and manager Clint Hurdle.

From A.J. Burnett to Francisco Liriano to Edinson Volquez and now Happ, Pittsburgh has gotten remarkable mileage from guys who seemed near the end of their career arcs. In six starts for the Pirates since being acquired from Seattle July 31, Happ is 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA, averaging nearly a strikeout per inning.

“I love his tempo,” center fielder Andrew McCutchen said of Happ. “He works fast, hits his spots. He did his job. He’s been like that basically every start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-6, 4.22 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 7-4, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ was excellent in winning his fourth game for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Seattle on July 31. Happ gave up only three singles and no walks, fanning eight to tie a season high. He worked off his fastball, consistently hitting corners with it, and mixed in off-speed pitches when needed to keep St. Louis off-balance. It was just his second win in 10 career decisions against the Cardinals.

--RHP Charlie Morton tries to reverse a career-long trend of losing to St. Louis when he faces it on Saturday. Morton is 2-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 16 career starts, allowing 50 earned runs over 80 2/3 innings, but hasn’t faced the Cardinals this year. In his last outing, Morton was touched for five runs in six innings Sunday, absorbing a 5-0 loss to Colorado.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (Achilles’ tendon tightness) was back in the lineup Friday night after a one-game absence, batting in his normal No. 3 spot and going 2-for-4 with three runs. McCutchen and manager Clint Hurdle had discussed taking a day off for about a month and opted for Thursday night’s 5-3 loss in Milwaukee. McCutchen entered the game batting just .228 against St. Louis this year, but with three homers and six RBIs.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow inflammation) threw a simulated game Friday, a potentially big step in his return from an injury which has sidelined him since July 31. Burnett has an 8-5 record and a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts, making the first All-Star team of his career, but hasn’t pitched since eating a 15-5 loss July 30 in Cincinnati. Burnett was ineffective in his three starts after the All-Star break, allowing a total of 19 runs in 16 innings.

--LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, the second game in his career in which he’s posted three hits and three RBIs. Marte’s broken-bat single in the first capped a two-run rally and a two-out, two-run double to the right-center field wall in the fifth upped Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-0. It was Marte’s 13th three-hit game of the year, a team high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A change of scenery can give a guy a shot in the arm.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP J.A. Happ after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider