Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One of the prices to be paid for success in major league baseball is that every so often, you’re asked to play the Sunday night game for ESPN’s benefit.

And every once in a while, if you’re really unlucky, as the Pittsburgh Pirates were, you find yourself on the really short end of the scheduling and traveling stick.

With its game in St. Louis picked as the prime-time game this week, Pittsburgh was put in a very difficult situation after a 7-1 win as it hurriedly packed, dressed and headed for the bus so that it could get to the airport and fly to Cincinnati.

Once in Cincinnati, the Pirates won’t have long to rest. That’s because they are to play the Reds Monday at 1:10 p.m. That would be Eastern time, an hour ahead of the time zone in which they played Sunday night.

So if Pittsburgh looks sleepy and plays sloppy in Cincinnati Monday, it may be aggravating for players and fans, but it would be perfectly understandable. Even the best-conditioned athletes might struggle with playing two games 17 hours apart in two time zones, as the Pirates have been asked to do.

“We’ll get a little bit of sleep here and then we’ll be in Cincinnati before we know it,” second baseman Neil Walker said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-9, 4.66 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-10, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole needed a pass through the order to find his command, but once he did, it was lights out for St. Louis. Cole gave up just two singles in seven scoreless innings, walking three and fanning seven. His fastball was still at 97 mph in the seventh inning and he picked up quick outs all night, retiring 12 hitters on three pitches or less.

--LHP Jeff Locke will try to rebound from a shaky outing when he opens Pittsburgh’s series Monday in Cincinnati. Locke was roughed up for nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday night, taking a 9-4 loss in Milwaukee. Locke has mostly fared well against the Reds, going 3-2, 3.46 in 10 career starts, but has pitched to a 5.06 ERA against them in three prior outings this year.

--RF Gregory Polanco notched his first multi-hit game since Aug. 28, going 3-for-5 with a run. Polanco’s 23 hits against the Cardinals are his most against any team this year and he’s scored a run in his last six starts against them. In his last six starts against St. Louis, Polanco has enjoyed four three-hit games.

--3B Aramis Ramirez is retiring at season’s end, but left one last calling card for Busch Stadium with an eighth-inning homer, his 38th career blast off Cardinals pitching. Ramirez’s 147 career RBIs against St. Louis are his most against any opponent, while he’s homered off just one team (Houston with 43) more often than the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to be an electric atmosphere every time you play and usually it’s a close game. The team which plays closest to perfect ball is going to win. We know we can win games here.” -- 2B Neil Walker, of playing the Cardinals in St. Louis.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 5.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, but there is no timetable for his return. Burnett was disabled on July 31 after three straight bad outings following his first All-Star Game in which he gave up 19 runs over 16 innings. In 21 starts this year, Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a 71-pitch bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4. He is targeting a return sometime from Sept. 15-17.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider