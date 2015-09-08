Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Much was made of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ late arrival in Cincinnati resulting from yet another appearance on Sunday Night Baseball. But manager Clint Hurdle believes it’s more a blessing than a curse for his club.

“This is what we get to do, not what we’ve got to do,” Hurdle said.

Following their 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Bucs arrived in Cincinnati at around 1 a.m. EST on Monday morning and checked into their hotel at roughly 2 a.m.

First pitch for the Monday’s opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park was 1 p.m. EST.

“This has been one of our easier jaunts in the past two weeks,” said Hurdle. “The opportunity for recovery is there when you can pick it right back up at 1 (p.m.). We got the lineup to them (Sunday) night. The guys that were in knew they were in. Their mind-set’s clean and fresh.”

But Pittsburgh did appear sluggish early in Monday’s game, committing three errors in the first two innings to fall behind 3-0 in a game it eventually lost 3-1.

The Pirates committed a season-high four errors.

“I can’t attribute the quick turnaround to it,” Hurdle said. “We all knew what we were up against coming in. We prepared. There’s energy in the dugout. We were ready to play. We didn’t play well.”

Hurdle wasn’t about to lament his club’s situation. After two decades of virtual obscurity, being an attractive option for national television is more a blessing than a curse.

Pittsburgh trails the first-place Cardinals by 5 1/2 games in the National League Central while maintaining a four-game cushion on the Cubs for the top NL wild-card position.

“It’s been a nice, interesting sequence of events with the Sunday night games,” said Hurdle. “Opportunity to play in front of a national audience, represent Buc Nation coast to coast.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 9-7, 3.40 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 3-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Sean Rodriguez had a rough Monday. He made his first start at shortstop this season and committed errors on two of his first three chances. “He was going to play somewhere today,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “I’ve hit him balls all season long at short. Very confident in his ability there.” Rodriguez, who came in 12-for-19 in his previous 15 games, went 0-for-3 and was picked off first in the ninth after being hit by a pitch. “Sean’s played a lot of baseball,” said Hurdle. “It turned into a rough day.”

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday after missing 17 games with lower back inflammation. Ishikawa is hitting .203 with three doubles, a homer, and eight RBIs in 39 games. “He’s fit for duty,” said manager Clint Hurdle.

--LHP Jeff Locke allowed three runs but just one earned run on Monday afternoon. The Reds scored all three of their runs in the second inning as the Pirates committed a season-high four errors. Locke walked two and struck out six. “I thought he pitched a very aggressive ballgame,” Hurdle said. “His third and fourth innings were as good as any innings he’s pitched all year. His curveball command got better.”

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who addressed the possibility that his career might be over in late July, will return to the mound for the Pirates on Thursday against Milwaukee. Burnett was placed on the disabled list July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He was back throwing by mid-August and now is set to rejoin the Pirates rotation in the midst of a pennant race. Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t attribute the quick turnaround to it. We all knew what we were up against coming in. We prepared. There was energy in the dugout. We were ready to play. We didn’t play well.” - Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on whether arriving early Monday morning for Monday’s afternoon game in Cincinnati was a factor in the loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 5. He was reinstated Sept. 7.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4, then a bullpen session Sept. 6. He is expected to be activated to start Sept. 10.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/1B Travis Ishikawa