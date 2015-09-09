Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole now is on track to pitch in the National League wild card game, if necessary.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Cole would skip his next start in order to limit his innings.

“He’s already past his workload,” said Hurdle of Cole, who is 16-8 with a 2.54 ERA in 24 starts.

“We’ll unplug him for a start. We’ll plug him back in for one of the games of the doubleheader against the Cubs on the on the 15th (at PNC Park).”

In addition to protecting his 25-year-old ace, there also was an important strategic element to Hurdle’s plan with Pittsburgh leading the National League wild card race and closing in on the first-place St. Louis Cardinals following Tuesday night’s 7-3 win at Cincinnati.

By skipping Cole’s next start, he’s now on track to start in series against the Cubs, Dodgers, Cubs, and Cardinals, in addition to being on scheduled to pitch the wild card game if it comes to that.

A critical element in that plan, however, is the health of right-hander A.J. Burnett, who is expected to come off the disabled list to start Friday against Milwaukee.

As it stands, Pittsburgh’s rotation through next Monday’s off-day is as follows:

Left-hander J.A. Happ will start Wednesday’s series finale in Cincinnati, followed by Burnett on Friday, right-hander Charlie Morton on Saturday, lefty Jeff Locke on Saturday, and left-hander Francisco Liriano on Sunday.

Hurdle said the decision to shut him down for a start was discussed with Cole more than two weeks ago he was on board.

“It’s a break physically and a pause button mentally,” Hurdle said. “It sets him up ... of course, a lot of this depends on A.J.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-7, 3.90 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-3, 6.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Aramis Ramirez started at first base for the first time in his 16-year major league career on Tuesday night. He’s been taking ground balls at 1B for some time, but after 2,174 big-league starts, he donned a first baseman’s mitt for the first time. “He didn’t look uncomfortable over there,” said manager Clint Hurdle of Ramirez who played flawlessly. He batted .251 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs in 116 games.

--LHP Francisco Liriano shined on the mound and at the plate on Tuesday night. Liriano (10-7) issued one walk and struck out 10 while going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. “He’s in a good place on offense,” manager Clint Hurdle quipped. The Pirates now have won 12 of his past 13 starts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen continued his assault on Reds pitching Tuesday night with a three-run home run off right-hander Raisel Iglesias in the third inning. It was his 21st home run of the season and 24th against Cincinnati, the most off any team. McCutchen hasn’t hit fewer than 21 homers since 2011.

--LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday night to spark the Pirates’ offense to a 7-3 win at Cincinnati. Marte had multiple hits for the fourth time in eight games in September. He’s now two doubles shy of tying his career-high of 29 set last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is tangible evidence of us being in a better place. We had 20 consecutive losing seasons as an organization. I was here for two of them. I felt the angst of the city and the fan base. We talked about creating a new sense of direction and history.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after win 82 on the season on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4, then a bullpen session Sept. 6. He is expected to be activated for a Sept. 10 start.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa