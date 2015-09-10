Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jung Ho Kang’s power has been clearly evident since the All-Star break. But Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has been as impressed with how well he’s adapted to American culture and life in the major leagues.

But first, the power.

Kang’s home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park traveled an estimated 447 feet, an underestimated distance according to some astute onlookers who watched it vanish into the left-center field bleachers.

It was Kang’s 14th home run this season.

His 15th home run came the next night, with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. It was his first career MLB grand slam, and the first slam for Pittsburgh this season, highlighting a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

It also was his 11th homer since the All-Star break which most years would lead National League rookies. It ranks third behind the Chicago Cubs duo of Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant.

Hurdle raved Wednesday about how Kang has performed on and off the field.

“He continues to find ways to answer the different challenges he faces,” Hurdle said. “He takes outs very seriously. He gets animated at times. He has been professionally strong.”

Kang batted .317 in his past 44 games entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds.

Hurdle said he’s taken a soft approach with Kang, knowing that adapting to a new country while trying to earn playing time in the major leagues was difficult.

“I started with the Golden Rule,” Hurdle said. “‘Treat others as you would want to be treated.’ I asked myself, ‘How would I want to be treated if I was this guy?’ If I was going to err, I was going to err on the side of compassion and empathy.”

While playing for the Nexen Heroes in Seoul, Kang led the Korean Baseball Organization in slugging and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.198).

The Pirates hired a full-time translator, H.K. Kim, who also assists Kang with off-the-field tasks as well as translating scouting reports.

“He’s had a grip on both cultures,” said Hurdle of Kang. “What he’s been able to accomplish with the ramped-up challenges is impressive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 4.21 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett’s career was on the brink July 30 when he went on the disabled list with a right elbow injury. He’d just allowed seven earned runs in a 15-5 loss at Cincinnati. After being diagnosed only with inflammation, Burnett refocused his efforts to help the Pirates reach the postseason. He’s scheduled to make his first start since coming off the DL on Thursday against Milwaukee at PNC Park. “I know the city and the fan base is looking forward to seeing him out there,” said manager Clint Hurdle. Burnett is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts.

--3B Jung Ho Kang’s first career grand slam on Wednesday was his 15th home run this season and 11th since the All-Star break. He has homers in consecutive games for the second time this season. Kang couldn’t recall his last grand slam but believed it occurred last season when he hit 40 homers in the Korean Baseball Organization. He was humble discussing the slam following Wednesday’s game. “It was a great chance for me,” said Kang, via interpreter H.K. Kim. “Ultimately, I think I got lucky with that swing. I was just thinking about putting a good swing on it.”

--RHP J.A. Happ struck out 10 Cincinnati Reds batters on Wednesday, two shy of his career high. A solo homer by third baseman Todd Frazier was the only blemish through six innings. Happ allowed two runs and only three hits with no walks. “We tried to change the levels quite a bit tonight,” Happ said. “We had a good game plan, saw some success from it and that helped build some confidence.”

--1B Aramis Ramirez made his second career start at first on Wednesday. After an uneventful first day on the job, Ramirez got tested. He made a running grab of Jay Bruce’s pop fly in the second. In the seventh, he cleanly fielded Brandon Phillips’ grounder but was charged with an error when he led J.A. Happ too far with the throw.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team has shown some resilience, some backbone, some grit. Everyone knows what we’re playing for.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4, then a bullpen session Sept. 6. He is expected to be activated for a Sept. 10 start.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa