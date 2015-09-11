Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- It seemed a bit of a gamble when the Pittsburgh Pirates traded for New York Yankees backup catcher Francisco Cervelli last November, giving up hard-throwing left-handed reliever Justin Wilson.

Cervelli had never been deemed worthy enough to be the starter during his seven seasons with the Yankees. His career had also been marred by injuries, including five disabled list stints.

However, the Pirates believed that Cervelli could hold up as their starting catcher by giving him regular rest and he has proved them right. He is hitting .303 with six home runs in 111 games and drawn considerable praise from the pitchers for the way he handles the staff.

In Thursday night’s 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in 13 innings, Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a pair of walks.

Cervelli, though, has given the Pirates plenty of injury scares. It seems that the trainers need to check on him at least once a game after he takes a foul tips to the groin, knee, arm or some other body part.

Manager Clint Hurdle said the Pirates have watched plenty of video of Cervelli in an attempt to determine why he is so susceptible to getting smoked by foul tips. However, nothing has stood out.

“He’s the proper distance away from the hitter,” Hurdle said. “He’s not too far back. If he was too close, we’d know, because there’d be interference calls. He’s not too far back, we’re mindful of that every time he sets up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 11-11, 3.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte was removed in the top of the 10th inning of Tuesday night’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee in 13 innings game because of discomfort in his left shoulder. He was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning from rookie RHP Corey Knebel. Manager Clint Hurdle said after the game that Marte is day-to-day.

--RHP A.J. Burnett was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday night and started against Milwaukee, though he did not figure in the decision as the Pirates lost 6-4 in 13 innings. The 38-year-old worked five innings and allowed three runs and three hits, all coming in the first inning. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced while striking out three and walking two. Burnett had been out since July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow.

--2B Neil Walker did not start even though he came into the game hitting .286 in September. He hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter on his 30th birthday. INF/OF Josh Harrison started at second base because manager Clint Hurdle said he wanted “a better lateral defender” with Burnett pitching.

--INF Jung Ho Kang started at third base in place Aramis Ramirez because Hurdle wanted to go with a hot bat. Kang, a rookie, had homered in each of the previous two games, including his first career grand slam Wednesday night at Cincinnati. He went 2-for-6 on Thursday and is 5-for-15 in his last three games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen hit his 22nd home run of the season in the eighth inning to tie the score at 3-3. It was the seven-year veteran’s 150th career home run, enabling him to join Barry Bonds as the only two players in Pirates’ history with 150 homers and 150 stolen bases. McCutchen also hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning or later for the eighth time in his career, three of which have come this season.

--RHP Radhames Liz took the first loss by a Pirates’ reliever since June 25, a span of 19 decisions. Liz allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in two innings.

--RHP Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.07 ERA) will start Friday night against Milwaukee. He has lost his last three starts with a 4.15 ERA and is 3-7 with a 4.27 ERA against the Brewers in 13 career starts. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles and a home run against Morton while C Jonathan Lucroy is 1-for-16 (.063).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched twice in Milwaukee (last week), they’ve seen him there a little bit. He’s pitched multiple innings already. He’s pitched effectively. The command was a little erratic tonight.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Radhames Liz after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (strained flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He began playing catch Aug. 8. He played long toss Aug. 16 and threw off a mound Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30. He threw a simulated game Sept. 4, then a bullpen session Sept. 6. He was activated Sept. 10.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa