Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jeff Locke could be pitching for his spot in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting rotation on Saturday night when the left-hander faces the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Friday before a 6-3 win over the Brewers that he will stay with a five-man rotation despite right-hander A.J. Burnett being activated from the disabled list Thursday.

That means someone is coming out of the rotation and many signs point to Locke.

Locke has gone 1-4 and a 5.65 ERA in his last seven starts and pitched past the fifth inning just three times in that span. Overall this season, Locke is 7-10 with a 4.56 ERA in 27 starts.

Hurdle said he has not yet made a decision on who the odd man out will be, though it would seem right-hander Charlie Morton is the only other possibility to be moved to the bullpen because Burnett, right-hander Gerrit Cole and left-handers Francisco Liriano and J.A. Happ do not warrant a demotion.

However, Morton broke his three-start losing streak on Friday night, raising his record to 9-7 and lowering his ERA to 4.02 in 20 starts.

Morton allowed two runs -- on a first-inning home run by Brewers first baseman Adam Lind -- and three hits in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

“It was the just one bad pitch (to Lind),” Morton said. “It wasn’t really anything different after that. Guys make bad pitches. I made a bad pitch but I just moved on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-0, 3.97 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-10, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte (left shoulder discomfort) did not start Friday night’s 6-3 win over Milwaukee but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. He left Thursday night’s game in the 10th inning, three innings after being hit by a pitch from Brewers RHP Wily Peralta. Marte said he felt much better Friday and was hopeful of starting Saturday night against the Brewers.

--3B Aramis Ramirez made his third career start at first base, all coming within the span of the last four days. Ramirez has played 2,097 games at third base in his 18-year career. However, he did not make his debut at first base until Tuesday night in a win at Cincinnati.

--1B Pedro Alvarez was on the bench for the third time in four games as Aramis Ramirez started at first base. Alvarez is also 0-for-10 against Milwaukee RHP Jimmy Nelson, who started Friday night.

--C Chris Stewart was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The nine-year veteran tied his career with his fifth three-hit game, including three this season.

--RHP Charlie Morton ended a three-start losing streak by allowed two runs in six innings. He improved to 6-2 at PNC Park this season, compared to 3-5 on the road.

--LHP Jeff Locke (7-10, 4.56 ERA) starts Saturday night and his spot in the rotation could be on the line as the Pirates plan to shift one of their starters to the bullpen next week following RHP A.J. Burnett being activated from the disabled list Thursday. Locke is 1-4 with a 5.65 ERA in his last seven starts and is 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA against the Brewers in 11 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight, smart hitting was being lucky enough to find the holes in the infield.” -- Pirates C Chris Stewart, after collecting three RBIs in a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa