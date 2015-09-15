Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have a big series beginning Tuesday when they host the Chicago Cubs for four games at PNC Park.

The Pirates hold a four-game lead over the Cubs for the first National League wild card after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 in 11 innings on Sunday at PNC Park, a win that enabled Pittsburgh to stay within 2 1/2 games of the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

However, the Pirates insist that their matchup with the Cubs is no big deal. In fact, to hear manager Clint Hurdle and the players tell it, they barely glance at the standings.

”We’re just going to keep playing,“ Hurdle said. ”We’ve been excited since opening day. We’ve taken the mindset for years about not having a September gear, not having an August gear, about playing October baseball from opening day on. That’s the mood we’ve tried to create here.

“The season is going to play itself out and we’ve just got to keep working on getting better and trying to win some games.”

Utility player Josh Harrison, whose walk-off single won it for the Pirates on Sunday, reiterated Hurdle’s stance and said that he could vouch that the rest of his teammates carry the same attitude.

“It’s not anything that we look at it,” Harrison said of the standings. “We’ve still got some weeks to play. The best way to approach is it just to worry about the way you play. We just need to keep playing like we play -- pitch well, play defense, hit, run the bases -- that’s the type of team we are.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Doubleheader: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 8-6, 3.59 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 16-8, 2.54 ERA); Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 9-10, 3.50 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-7, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte was out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday because of a case of stomach flu, missing the Pirates’ 7-6 win over Milwaukee in 11 innings. It was the third game in a row in which Marte did not start. He was sidelined by left shoulder discomfort Friday but entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte could have been used off the bench Sunday in an emergency situation.

--RF Gregory Polanco was rested after starting 16 consecutive games. His last off day was Aug. 26.

--LF Josh Harrison, subbing for LF Starling Marte, went 2-for-6 with a double and also hit the winning single in the 11th inning. He was 9-for-19 as the Pirates took three of four from the Brewers in the series.

--LHP Francisco Liriano got knocked out in the third inning yet was taken off the hook for the loss when the Pirates rallied from a five-run deficit. The Pirates have won each of Liriano’s last 10 home starts as they have scored 6.9 runs a game.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.54 ERA) will start against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Tuesday afternoon in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Cole will be pitching on eight days of rest since working seven scoreless innings Sept. 6 to beat the Cardinals at St. Louis. He is 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA against the Cubs in seven career starts.

--LHP J.A. Happ (9-7, 3.87 ERA) will start the second game of the doubleheader. He is 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts for the Pirates since being acquired July 31 from the Seattle Mariners in a trade, including winning his last five starts with a 0.88 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 6.04 ERA against the Cubs in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll enjoy this win tonight then take (Monday) off, regroup, relax, watch some football then get ready for two on Tuesday.” -- Pirates LF Josh Harrison, who went 2-for-6 with a double and also hit the winning single in the 11th inning on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (stomach flu) missed games Sept. 12-13 but is expected to return Sept. 15.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa