Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gerrit Cole wasn’t crazy about the idea of getting extra rest going into his start Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs but the Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander admitted getting bonus time off did him some good.

Cole did not get the decision as the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on left fielder Starling Marte’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The Pirates then lost 2-1 in the nightcap but remained on top of the National League wild card standings by four games over the Cubs with the split.

Cole’s pitching line wasn’t dominant as he allowed four runs -- three earned -- and six hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and no walks while failing to notch his 17th win.

However, Cole did not get a lot of cooperation from his teammates.

Catcher Chris Stewart’s throwing error allowed the Cubs to score a run in the first inning. The Cubs had a three-run seventh off Cole to pull into a 4-4 tie, but two of the runs scored on wild pitches by reliever Joakim Soria.

“He’s really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Cole. “He’s got good stuff and he’s a great athlete. I thought he battled well and made some good pitches down and away to right-handers. Some of our lefties had decent swings and nothing really happened.”

Cole had eight days off -- rather than the normal four -- since pitching seven scoreless innings on Sept. 6 to beat the Cardinals at St. Louis. The move was made to give the 25-year-old a break and line him up to start either the wild card game Oct. 7 or the first game of a National League Division Series on Oct. 9 if the Pirates win the division.

Cole said he felt fine physically but was disappointed in his finish.

”I felt fresh,“ Cole said. ”I had some good weapons today. I thought the stuff was pretty crisp. Just a lack of execution in key situations that could have kept the pitch count down and gotten us out of the seventh inning.

“Just couldn’t put a bow on top.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 19-6, 1.99 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Worley will work out of the bullpen after going 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts with Indianapolis. He began the season with the Pirates and went 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games, including eight starts, before being designated for assignment. He did not pitch in either game of the twinbill.

--RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Vance Worley. Liz made 14 relief appearances in two stints with Pirates and was 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA. He gave up four runs in six innings in three games after being called up Sept. 1 from Indianapolis.

--LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game in the opener of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs after having the stomach flu but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning then hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Pirates beat Chicago 5-4. Marte started the second game and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a caught stealing.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was only Pirates player to start both games of the doubleheader and went a combined 3-for-8. McCutchen has played in a team-high 139 of 144 games this season.

--LHP J.A. Happ’s five-start winning streak ended as he took the loss in the second game as the Pirates fell 2-1 in the second. Happ allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (8-5, 3.14 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Wednesday night. In the third game of the four-game series. Burnett will be making his second start since being on the disabled list from July 31-Sept. 9 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He had a no decision against Milwaukee in his return Sept. 10, allowing three runs in five innings. Burnett is 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA against the Cubs in 15 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got myself in a couple of tough situations and had to really give it everything to try and get out of there.” -- Pirates LHP J.A. Happ, after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (stomach flu) missed games Sept. 12-13. He returned Sept. 15.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa