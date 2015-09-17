Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates’ days of running out lineups that resemble those from Grapefruit League games are over.

Manager Clint Hurdle plans to play his regulars almost exclusively during the final 2 1/2 weeks of the regular season as Pittsburgh tries to chase down the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central race.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in a position where we could be looking at maybe one more day off for one guy if needed,” Hurdle said Wednesday before the Pirates lost 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs in 12 innings. “Otherwise, it’s just matchups.”

Hurdle and the Pirates have come under increasing fire from the media and fans for liberally sprinkling the lineup with reserves during the stretch run.

The Pirates instituted a plan this season, modeled after such NBA teams as the champion Golden State Warriors, using science and mathematics to determine what they feel is the proper way to keep their players from getting fatigued.

It is difficult to argue with the results considering the Pirates’ 87-58 record is second best in the major leagues to the Cardinals’ 91-54. Pittsburgh trails St. Louis by four games, and its lead for the first NL wild over the Cubs (84-61) is down to three games.

“We believe in what we’re doing, and that’s why we continue to do it and I think we are getting good results from it,” Hurdle said. “It’s not making a lot of sense to some people outside of the clubhouse, but it’s making sense to the players, it’s making sense to us, and the results have been good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-6, 4.08 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 9-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez started at first base in place of Pedro Alvarez for the fourth time in nine games and went 1-for-5 on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Cubs in 12 innings. Ramirez had never played first in his 18-year career until Sept. 8.

--LF Starling Marte recorded his National League-leading 13th outfield assist of the season when he threw out Cubs PH Tommy LaStella trying to stretch a single into a double in the 11th inning. Marte also went 2-for-5.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was presented with the Pirates’ Roberto Clemente Award in a pregame ceremony as part of Major League Baseball’s Clemente Day tribute. The Clemente Award recognizes a major league player who best represents the game of baseball through positive contributions on and off the field, including sportsmanship and community involvement. Each club nominates one player to be considered for the national Clemente Award. The winner will be announced at the World Series.

--RHP Charlie Morton (9-7, 4.02 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Thursday afternoon. Morton ended his three-start losing streak last Friday when he beat visiting Milwaukee, allowing two runs in six innings. He is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA this season in five starts inside the National League Central and 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts at home, pitching at least six innings nine times. Morton is 3-5 with a 4.71 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a fun game. We showed some resilience. We continued to fight, and that’s what a lot of us are proud about. We gave us a chance to win at the end and against a pitcher like (RHP Jake Arrieta), that’s all you can ask for.” -- SS Jordy Mercer, after the Pirates’ 3-2, 12-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa