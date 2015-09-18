Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- For so long, the Pittsburgh Pirates seemed assured of at least hosting the National League wild-card game at PNC Park for a third consecutive year if they could not catch the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central race.

However, being at home for the winner-take-all game no longer seems like a certainty.

The Pirates’ lead over the Cubs for the first NL wild card is now just two games after Chicago notched a 9-6 victory Thursday afternoon to take three games in the teams’ four-game series.

The Cubs would have home-field advantage in the wild-card game if the two teams finish the regular season tied because they clinched the season series with their 10th win in 16 games against the Pirates.

The Pirates also lost rookie infielder Jung Ho Kang for the season due to a left leg injury.

He underwent surgery Thursday night to repair a broken left tibia and a lateral meniscal tear, the team announced. Kang’s rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

Kang, who was playing shortstop, was hurt in the first inning and left the game after Cubs right fielder Chris Coghlan slid into him while unsuccessfully trying to break up a double play.

Kang hit .287 with 15 home runs in 126 games this year while becoming the first native South Korean position player to make the transition to the major leagues from the Korean Baseball Organization.

The Pirates then headed out on a three-city, 10-game road trip. Pittsburgh plays three against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Friday night, then four against the Colorado Rockies before finishing with three games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field next weekend.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle preferred to look ahead to the trip rather than behind at the missed opportunity to potentially bury the Cubs.

“We played hard, we didn’t play well enough and we didn’t play good enough baseball, and that’s the focus point,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got to play better baseball moving forward.”

Still, it was a somber day in what has been, for the most part, a special season for the Pirates. Even after the disappointing series, Pittsburgh owns the major leagues’ second-best record, 87-59 (.596).

“We got beat in several aspects of the game all week,” second baseman Neil Walker said. “They outplayed us, then the icing on the cake is they knocked out one of our best players.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 8-10, 4.43 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 17-3, 1.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen got the day off in advance of the Pirates beginning an 11-game road trip Friday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. McCutchen played both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader split against the Cubs and all 12 innings of Wednesday night’s loss to Chicago.

--LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday against the Dodgers then have his next turn in the rotation skipped. The Pirates want to give Liriano a break as he has made 28 starts and pitched 167 innings, the second-most of his 10-year career. Liriano logged 162 1/3 innings last season.

--LHP Jeff Locke (8-10, 4.43 ERA) will start Friday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. Locke won his last start Sept. 12 against Milwaukee, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA against the Dodgers in four career games, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played hard, we didn’t play well enough and we didn’t play good enough baseball and that’s the focus point. We’ve got to play better baseball moving forward.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral meniscal tear) underwent surgery Sept. 17, the team announced. Kang’s rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jung Ho Kang

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa