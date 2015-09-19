Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Now what?

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said he called Allegheny General Hospital to check on his shortstop, Jung Ho Kang aft had the rookie had surgery Thursday to repair a fractured tibia and torn meniscus in his left knee, suffered on a takeout slide by Chicago Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan on Wednesday.

Hurdle said he spoke with Kang’s interpreter but not Kang, who was sleeping and on pain medication following the surgery.

The real challenge for Hurdle now is replacing the 28-year-old Kang, who had a .310 average with 14 doubles and 11 home runs since the All-Star break, a key part of the Pirates’ surge in the NL Central standings.

Hurdle acknowledged that he probably won’t be able to replace Kang’s offense and might have to focus on fielding a strong defensive replacement at shortstop. The Pirates lead the majors with 116 errors this season.

”I have a gut feeling that one of the challenges we’ve had has been on the defensive side of the ball from time to time,“ Hurdle said. ”That’s the one I‘m really wrestling with that we need to play 27 outs now maybe more than ever.

“I don’t know if I‘m going to load up the powder keg. I think I‘m looking to lather up the glove.”

Jordy Mercer got the start Friday night against the LA Dodgers. Ironically, Mercer missed a month at mid-season after he suffered a lower leg contusion and sprained knee when he was hit by Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez on a slide while turning a double play at second base.

“We found out how valuable he (Kang) was through the injuries of other people,” Hurdle said of Kang, who signed a four-year, $11 million deal with the Pirates in January. “We now have an opportunity to find out how valuable other guys are in his absence. It’s that ‘Next-man-up’ mentality we’ve had ever since I’ve been here and the ‘So-what?’ ‘Now-what?’ mentality also plays.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-60

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 10-7, 3.45 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-6, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke (8-11) surrendered five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Locke was handed his third straight road loss. However, he is two strikouts shy of breaking his single-season career high of 125.

--2B Neil Walker hit his first home run since Aug. 20, snapping a 26-game homerless streak. Walker tagged RHP Zack Greinke with a solo shot to center in the fourth inning. Walker finished with a 2-for-4 outing. He is batting .333 with a homer and eight RBIs in 17 games this month.

--C Chris Stewart was the only Pirate to register two hits off RHP Zack Greinke. Stewart went 2-for-3 with a run. However, a throwing error in the first inning by Stewart cost the Pirates a run.

--INF Jung Ho Kang underwent season-ending surgery Thursday night on his left knee after suffering a torn meniscus and a broken tibia on a collision with Chicago Cubs 2B Chris Coghlan. The recovery time for Jung is expected to be six to eight months.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gives you strikes. He just doesn’t give you good strikes. This guy can pitch. He’s got 18 wins for a reason, the ERA is what it is for a reason.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on the Dodgers’ Zack Greinke after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, the team announced. Kang’s rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

INF Jung Ho Kang

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa