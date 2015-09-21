Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are more than likely headed to the playoffs with a strong pitching staff and a deep lineup led by Andrew McCutchen, who having another MVP-caliber year.

They are not heading to the postseason because of their defense.

The Pirates lead the majors with 114 errors and rank near the bottom with a .981 fielding percentage. Advanced defensive metrics do not flatter the Pirates either.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said he has tracked every one of the Pirates’ defensive miscues this season and analyzed them based on every possible split -- home vs. road, day vs. night -- and the nature of the error (a fielding error or a bad throw). He said he has found “no rhyme or reason” to explain why his team has made so many fielding mistakes.

“At the end of the day, we’ve had athletes who made above-average plays and we’ve had athletes who haven’t handled balls they’ve handled in the past with the consistency we’d like,” Hurdle said.

Pedro Alvarez has been the frequent offender. He leads all first baseman with 20 errors. Infielders Jung Ho Kang and Josh Harrison have each made 14 errors.

Hurdle has said he might use Kang’s injury as an opportunity to choose defense over offense with Jordy Mercer filling in at shortstop. Beyond that, Hurdle has no real answers to the Pirates’ defensive issues.

“It gets back to gut and grit,” he said. “You play forward. You have no other choice. Once you’ve made a mistake, once you’ve dug a hole, you’ve got to dig out of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-1, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen tied a career best with four walks Sunday while reaching base five times during a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. McCutchen hit a single in his only official at-bat. The National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013 also received four walks Sept. 1, 2009, against the Cincinnati Reds. McCutchen has reached base in 27 of his past 28 games and collected hits in nine of his past 10.

--1B Pedro Alvarez hit his team-leading 25th home run Sunday in the Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alvarez hit an 80 mph curveball into the right-field bleachers in the fourth inning for a solo drive that gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. Alvarez also hit a single and finished 2-for-3.

--LF Starling Marte hit a home run measuring 446 feet Sunday. Marte propelled an 81 mph curveball from Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger about half-way up the left-field bleachers in the third inning of a 4-3 win for his 17th homer of the season. Marte, who went 2-for-5, also collected his 15th assist in the second inning when he threw out 3B Alex Guerrero, who tried to stretch a run-scoring single into a double.

--RHP Mark Melancon earned his 48th save in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Melancon pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his second consecutive save in as many games. The right-hander, who set the club record in saves Saturday night and leads the major leagues in the category, has failed to convert only two save opportunities this season.

--RHP Gerrit Cole came within one strikeout of tying his season high Sunday. Cole, whose fastball reached 98 mph, finished with nine strikeouts as he earned his 17th victory, a 4-3 decision over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander also retired 14 of 15 batters between the second and seventh innings, including 11 in succession. In seven innings, Cole conceded six hits, three runs and no walks. Cole now has 23 quality starts in 30 appearances this year.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton underwent surgery on his right shoulder Thursday is expected to be out between 13 and 15 months. Cumpton, who underwent Tommy John surgery March 10, has not pitched since Sept. 13, 2014. The right-hander owns a 5-5 record and a 4.02 ERA for his career. Cumpton will turn 27 on Nov. 16.

--RHP A.J. Burnett seeks his first win against a National League opponent since June 2 when he faces the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Since beating the San Francisco Giants to improve to 6-1, Burnett lost four of six decisions and saw his earned-run average rise from 2.20. The right-hander has not earned a victory since defeating the Kansas City Royals on July 20 and has not pitched more than 5 2/3 innings in any of his past four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had no walks with six three-ball counts, which is impressive. The fastball had life. It had finish. He’s got a third gear he can go to. What got him through seven was some grit, some determination and a major league fastball.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Gerrit Cole’s performance Sunday, a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, the team announced. Kang’s rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015; right shoulder surgery September, 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder Sept. 17 and is expected to be out between 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

INF Jung Ho Kang

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa