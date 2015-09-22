Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jordy Mercer finally rediscovered his stroke Monday.

The Pittsburgh shortstop went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, tying his career high with his third four-hit game and first this season in the Pirates’ 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Mercer had never been on the disabled list in his career before a left knee injury sidelined him July 20 and caused him to miss 30 games. After being activated Aug. 23, Mercer was 16-for-72 (.222) in 23 games entering Monday.

“That’s what’s been tough is to just stay with the process,” Mercer said. “And that’s what a lot of people have told me -- continue to stay with the process and continue to get your work in, and it’s eventually going to turn.”

On each of his first two at-bats Monday, in the second and fourth innings, Mercer lashed doubles into the left field corner, scoring catcher Francisco Cervelli from first after he led off each of those innings with a single. The fourth-inning double gave the Pirates a 5-0 lead.

Mercer singled in the sixth, grounded out in the eighth and singled again in the ninth.

”He’s been doing a better job of managing his at-bats for a while,“ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”Silently, I think he’s getting back up to speed. Tonight, the first two swings were big for us. You score Cervelli twice from first base with doubles down the line, and he adds on two more singles.

“Nothing breeds confidence like success for players. To go out there and throw out four hits, he feels better about himself because he’s been battling. He’s had some good at-bats, just maybe hasn’t had as much to show for it as you’d like to see the way he’s hit the ball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-60

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 5-2, 1.96 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 5-8, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (left knee surgery) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. He sustained a fractured tibia and torn meniscus Thursday when the Cubs’ Chris Coghlan took him out with a slide to break up a double play while Kang was playing shortstop. In his first season with the Pirates, Kang hit .287 in 126 games with 15 homers, 58 RBIs and 60 runs. He had a .355 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage.

--OF Keon Broxton had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he made his major league debut as a pinch runner in the ninth. He moved from first to second on a groundout, then stole third and scored the final run in the Pirates’ 9-3 win over the Rockies when Colorado C Tom Murphy threw the ball into left field. Manager Clint Hurdle said the season-ending injury sustained by INF Jung Ho Kang factored into the decision to promote Broxton, 25. With Kang sidelined, Hurdle said there may be situations where the Pirates might want to hold Pedro Florimon back as a defensive replacement instead of using him as the first pinch runner off the bench. Broxton began the season at Double-A Altoona before being promoted to Indianapolis. In 133 combined games with those teams, Broxton hit .273 (134-for-491) with 27 doubles, 12 triples, 10 homers, 68 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

--RHP A.J. Burnett allowed three runs, two earned, and threw 98 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his third start after missing six weeks due to right elbow inflammation. “Every outing I think he’s gotten better,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We spiked the pitch count up today close to 100. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but I think there’s a lot of good signs he’s regaining form. I think it gives us a real good shot in the arm for our rotation.” Burnett’s five strikeouts gave him 2,499 for his career, leaving him on the verge of becoming the 32nd pitcher in major league history with 2,500 strikeouts. Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson ranks 31st with 2,507 strikeouts. Burnett trails only CC Sabathia (2,568) among active pitchers in strikeouts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-2 with a run and three walks, has reached base safely in 28 of his past 29 games. In that span, he is hitting .317 (33-for-104) with seven doubles, four homers, 17 RBIs, 19 runs and 22 walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he dealt ... up into the fifth. We weren’t able to put the double-play ball away. It tacked on 18 more pitches. I think the fatigue of the inning took something away from him. He threw 30 pitches in that inning. That’s tough duty here at altitude.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett, who was touched for three runs in the fifth inning Monday at Coors Field. Those were the only runs Burnett yielded in 5 2/3 innings, and he got the win as Pittsburgh beat the Rockies 9-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015; right shoulder surgery September, 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder Sept. 17 and is expected to be out between 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton