Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- J.A. Happ has given the Pittsburgh Pirates’ rotation a huge boost since being acquired on the July 31 trade deadline for minor league pitcher Adrian Sampson.

In nine starts with the Pirates, Happ is 6-2 with a 2.28 ERA (51 1/3 innings, 13 earned runs). He has been better than that lately, going 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA (41 2/3 innings, 8 earned runs) in his past seven games. The latest was Tuesday night at Coors Field, where Happ pitched 5 1/3 gritty innings as the Pirates beat the Rockies 6-3. He allowed seven hits and three runs with one walk and eight strikeouts.

“He managed the game very, very well,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Didn’t let it get away from him. At the end of the night, he walks out of there with one walk and eight strikeouts. And he had to battle. Not his sharpest stuff but he made pitches when he needed to. He maintained game presence, game poise. Retired 12 hitters with three pitches or less. Only two three-ball counts.”

Happ said his fastball command has been better in previous starts, and he had to work hard but was pleased overall that he kept things from unraveling for the Pirates, who scored all their runs with two outs and accumulated their six runs by scoring in each of the first four innings.

Happ gave up two singles to start the fourth and put runners on first and third. But he got Dustin Garneau to fly out and struck out Brandon Barnes and pinch hitter Kyle Parker. Happ ended the fifth by getting Nolan Arenado to ground into a double play.

After issuing a one-out walk in the sixth, Happ’s night ended after 82 pitches. Hurdle brought in Jared Hughes to face DJ LeMahieu, who grounded into a double play.

“The 82 was a lot of work out of the stretch. I’ve got some experience here,” said Hurdle, who formerly managed the Rockies and was their hitting coach. “You want to get your starters out of here with their sanity. I felt he battled, got us to a good part of the game. LeMahieu is a really good player and he’s a very good hitter. He’s hit into 14 double plays off right-handed pitchers. We’ve got a double-play guy (in Hughes). Give him the shot at LeMahieu.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-60

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates RHP Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.26) at Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (3-0, 3.81)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez drove in a run when he tripled off the wall in the fourth for the 2,300th hit of his career. But while rounding second, Ramirez felt tightness in his left groin. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. The triple was Ramirez’s first since Aug. 2, 2014, at St. Louis. Since the start of the 2011 season, Ramirez has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games at Coors Field, going 23-for-52 (.442) with four homers. In 36 career games at Coors Field, Ramirez is 45-for-135 (.333) with 11 homers and 30 RBIs.

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. It was his career-high 45th multi-hit game of the season, one more than he had in 2013. Marte has multiple RBI in two consecutive games for the third time this season. He last did it April 28-29 at Chicago with two RBIs in each game.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-3 with two walks. He has reached base safely in 29 of his past 30 games. During that stretch, McCutchen is hitting .308 (33-for-107) with seven doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored and 24 walks.

--RHP Mark Melancon retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 49th save, extending his Pirates franchise record for a single season and closing out the Pirates’ 6-3 win over the Rockies. He is about to become the seventh National League pitcher with at least 50 saves in a season. The group includes Craig Kimbrel with 50 saves in 2013, Rod Beck (51 in 1998), Eric Gagne (52 in 2002), Randy Myers (53 in 1993), Trevor Hoffman (53 in 1998), John Smoltz (55 in 2002) and Gagne (55 in 2003. Since becoming the Pirates’ full-time closer on July 24, 2013, Melancon has converted 96 of his 106 save opportunities. Manager Clint Hurdle said, “If it was a bigger city and he threw harder, there’d probably be more noise made for him. He’s closing ballgames as efficiently as anybody in the major leagues. He does it with miss-hits, not big strikeout numbers. He’s a pro out there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt OK. I felt like I’ve had better fastball command in previous games. Definitely gave it what I had tonight. It was a battle out there. Left a few pitches over the plate. Overall felt like I kept us in there.” -- Pirates LHP J.A. Happ, who yielded a homer to catcher Wilin Rosario in the second and two runs in the third in a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015; right shoulder surgery September, 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder Sept. 17 and is expected to be out between 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton