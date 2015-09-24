Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After beating the Colorado Rockies 13-7 Wednesday to clinch their third consecutive postseason berth, the Pittsburgh Pirates had a team toast in their clubhouse before media members were allowed to enter.

And that was the extent of the partying and celebration. Their lockers were not covered with plastic sheets. There was a team champagne toast but no revelry in an atmosphere that was almost subdued.

“Act like you been there before, and we have been,” center fielder Andrew McCutchen said. “We didn’t want to go crazy, because a couple years ago that was something we were happy where we were. We are happy where we are, but we know there’s still some work to be done. And we’re not done.”

The players decided on the team toast and the low-key approach. The Pirates played in a National League Division Series in 2013 and lost. They fell short of that round when they lost a wild-card game last year. Against that backdrop, there was plenty of reason to feel good but no reason to be loud after assuring themselves of another visit to October.

“It just shows me a lot of growth on their part,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “They wanted to celebrate appropriately, and we’ve still got things in front of us that we’ve got to take care of.”

Namely, three games with the Cubs in Chicago this weekend followed by three with the Cardinals in Pittsburgh starting Monday. The Pirates trail the Cardinals by four games in the National League Central and are three games ahead of the Cubs in the race for home-field advantage in the wild-card game.

Asked about the significance of making the playoffs a third straight year, Pirates ace Gerrit Cole, who will start Friday against the Cubs and oppose the Cardinals next Wednesday, said, “It’s special with the fans. It’s special to reconnect with the city of Pittsburgh. It’s special to put a good, consistent product on the field for three years. We’re obviously proud of where we are, but we’ve also finished second the last two years. We’re a little tired of finishing second.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-60

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 8-11, 4.48 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 8-5, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker went 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high six RBIs. He is the first Pirates player with six RBIs in a game since Garrett Jones on Aug. 16, 2012, against the Dodgers. The multi-RBI game was Walker’s 14th of the season and first since Aug. 20 against the Giants. The Pirates are 14-0 this season when Walker drives in at least two runs.

--LF Starling Marte went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. It was his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, and in that span, Marte is hitting .550 (11-for-20) with three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. He set a career high with his 30th double and tied his career- and season-high with at least one RBI in four consecutive games. He has accomplished the latter feat three times, mostly recently on June 9-13 this year.

--3B Josh Harrison went 3-for-6 with one RBI and a career-high-tying three runs. Since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 21 after missing 38 games due to left thumb surgery, Harrison has hit .301 (25-for-83) in 29 games. Over his past 75 games, Harrison is hitting .327 (90-for-275) to raise his overall average for the season to .284 (110-for-388) in 104 games.

--RHP Charlie Morton allowed 10 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. It was the most runs he surrendered since he allowed nine runs in two-thirds of an inning June 21 at Washington. After giving up single runs in the third and fourth, Morton allowed four runs in the fifth on a leadoff homer by LF Corey Dickerson and a three-run homer by C Tom Murphy on an 0-2 curveball that ended Morton’s outing. “That was probably one of the worst curveballs I’ve ever thrown,” Morton said. “I heard one of the announcers say it was a changeup, and that’s what it looked like because it broke so little. It didn’t do anything.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a special night. The kid from Pittsburgh, the clincher. You can’t draw this stuff up.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after 2B Neil Walker knocked in six runs as the Pirates wrapped up a playoff berth with a 13-7 win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015, right shoulder surgery September 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent shoulder surgery Sept. 17 and is expected to be out 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton