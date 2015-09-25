Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

By Michael Kelly, The Sports Xchange

DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Pirates aren’t letting up in their final nine games despite clinching a playoff spot. Pittsburgh’s goal is to overtake St. Louis for the National League Central Division title, and with three games against the Cardinals at PNC Park next week, that goal is still alive after a 5-4 win over Colorado that completed a four-game sweep at Coors Field.

Catching St. Louis won’t be easy. The Pirates travel to Chicago on Friday to start a three-game series with the Cubs, who are on their heels for the first wild card position. Ace Gerrit Cole will start the first game in what might be a preview of the one-game wild card playoff on Oct. 7.

With the higher goal in mind, manager Clint Hurdle isn’t planning on resting players down the stretch, other than sitting players nursing injuries.

“This is not about rest at all, this is about injury prevention or maintenance,” he said. “It’s about guys that got dinged up and are we best served giving them a blow today or pushing them? Four days at altitude is challenging in itself when you don’t play here all the time.”

Outfielder Gregory Polanco (left knee) and third baseman Aramis Ramirez (left groin strain) didn’t play Thursday but could return to the lineup as early as Friday. Giving them a day off in Colorado might be beneficial down the stretch.

“I do believe this is the best way to serve them right now, give these guys a break,” Hurdle said. “We have a fun series in front of us in Chicago with a start in the afternoon (Friday) so I feel comfortable with the decisions we’re making.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-60

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 17-8, 2.64) vs. Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 10-11, 3.46)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mark Melancon notched his 50th save in Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Rockies. It padded his franchise record, one that could increase over the next 10 days. “It shows what a team we have,” Melancon said. “The bullpen has been terrific and the guys ahead of me, I can’t say enough about them. Fifty. Pretty neat.” Melancon also extended his hitless streak to nine innings. “That’s probably as cool as anything,” he said. “It’s tough to do.”

--OF Starling Marte might want to stay in Denver after the series he had against the Rockies. Marte finished the four-game series 13-for-20, including two four-hit games at Coors Field. He is the first Pirates player to record 13 hits in a four-game series since Pie Traynor did it Aug. 2-4, 1928. “That’s going back,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s a big-league name. He struck the ball hard four times. Real impressive.”

--OF Gregory Polanco did not play because of a minor left knee injury. Polanco was hurt sliding into second base during Pittsburgh’s six-run ninth inning Wednesday. He came around to score but was limping noticeably. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

--3B Aramis Ramirez sat out his second straight game with a sore left groin. Ramirez tweaked the groin legging out a triple in Tuesday’s win over the Rockies. He was hopeful of playing Thursday but manager Clint Hurdle chose to give him at least one more day of rest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I hit it well. You never know how the ball’s going to play in this park. I was hoping like heck that it had enough to go out.” -- Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez, after a three-run homer in a win vs. Colorado on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Gregory Polanco (left knee) did not play Sept. 24. He is day-to-day.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left groin) sat out Sept. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015, right shoulder surgery September 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent shoulder surgery Sept. 17 and is expected to be out 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton