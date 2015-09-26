Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Gerrit Cole is typically spectacular in September.

The Pittsburgh right-hander was the first of a trio of strong Pirates starters -- including Francisco Liriano and A.J. Burnett -- set to work this key late season weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.

Cole is now 11-2 in September during the past three seasons and 2-1 this year over Chicago.

On Friday, he gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two in a 3-2 victory over the Cubs.

“We got great stuff from Cole,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Fastball played big time. ... He used his pitches very professionally, hit his spots, very aggressive on the mount and gave us the innings we needed.”

Cole said he knows the Cubs well, having worked three previous outings this season while going 1-1.

“Following the game plan, executing pitches, trying to keep them off balance as much as you can,” he said. “I have a little familiarity with these guys.”

Cole’s 18 victories are the most by a Pirates starter since John Smiley went 20-8 in 1991. He struck out Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in the sixth for his 200th strikeout of the year, making him the first to hit that milestone since A.J. Burnett fanned 209 in 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-60

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 11-7, 3.41 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 9-6, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mark Melancon worked one inning for his club record and major league-leading 51st save of the season. He has five saves against the Cubs this year, his most against any team. He gave up a double and run-scoring triple in the ninth before striking out the last two Chicago batters.

--1B Michael Morse went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Friday, collecting his first multi-hit game since Sept. 3. Morse drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. He came into the game 0-for-5 in his career against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Morse is now 9-for-26 (.346) in 18 games this month.

--SS Jordy Mercer was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on Friday. His two-base hit in the third inning scored the game’s first run. Mercer is now batting .450 (9-for-20) with four doubles and six runs over his last five games. He scored a pair of runs for the sixth time in 2015.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (11-7, 3.41 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season on Saturday. He’s coming off a 3-2 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers last Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Liriano is 10-3 over his last 21 starts 0-0 this season against Chicago. He’s 4-2 all-time against the Cubs and has given up more than two earned runs in just three of 10 starts against Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no better guy to have on the mound than (RHP Mark) Melancon with runner on third with one out in that situation. He can make pitches. He can carve when he needs to.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on his closer after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015, right shoulder surgery September 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent shoulder surgery Sept. 17 and is expected to be out 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton