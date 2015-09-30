Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- It was almost like a question form an old algebra textbook.

If a baseball team draws 10 walks and has six hits, it is possible it can be shut out in a nine-inning game.

The answer for the Pirates, in their biggest game of the season, was yes on Monday night as they were put on the brink of elimination in the National League Central race with a 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals the opener of a three-game series.

The Pirates (95-62) fell four games behind the first-place Cardinals (99-58) with just five to play.

The Pirates stranded whopping 16 runners on base and were hitless in 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They left the bases loaded three times then saw their closer Mark Melancon give up three runs in the ninth inning as the Cardinals broke a scoreless tie.

Losses rarely are more frustrating than this. Furthermore, the Pirates seemed consigned to a third straight appearance in the winner-take-all NL wild card game next Wednesday night.

However, the Pirates remained surprisingly upbeat following the game.

“We’ve showered off tough losses before,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Third baseman Josh Harrison actually saw a bright spot in all the missed opportunities.

“We’ve got to move on from this and not worry about guys left on base,” he said. “We did something right. We were getting on base but baseball’s a funny game. You’ve got to cash in when you get those opportunities and we fell up short tonight but it doesn’t do anything to deter us from the way we play. We’ll continue to put pressure on and tomorrow will be totally different.”

The Pirates still have a tomorrow but they may not have a day after that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 17-6, 3.15 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 18-8, 2.60 ERA); Cardinals (RHP Tyler Lyons, 2-1, 3.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 9-8, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last eight games. However, he is 5-for-9 this season and 7-for-15 in his career against St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha, who is scheduled to start the first game of Wednesday night’s day-night doubleheader.

--SS Jordy Mercer has gone 0-for-7 in the last two games. That comes after a six-game stretch in which he went 10-for-24 (.417).

--RHP Gerrit Cole (18-8, 2.60 ERA) will start the first game against St. Louis of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader, a game the Pirates must win to stave off elimination in the National League Central and prevent the Cardinals from clinching their third consecutive division title. Cole is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in his last four starts and 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA against the Cardinals in seven career starts.

--RHP Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.54 ERA) will start the second game against St. Louis of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader. Morton is 1-4 with a 4.97 ERA in his last six starts and 2-11 with a 5.30 ERA against the Cardinals in 17 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve showered off tough losses before.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss to St. Louis on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take six to eight months.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015, right shoulder surgery September 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent shoulder surgery Sept. 17 and is expected to be out 13 and 15 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton