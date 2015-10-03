Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Charlie Morton is the deepest thinker on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ roster.

Ask him a question about pitching or anything else related to baseball, or just life in general, and the right-hander always gives a thoughtful and detailed answer.

With that in mind, it is easy to wonder how Morton will respond when the Pirates convene for the start of training camp in 2016, the final year of his three-year, $21-million contract, after the way his 2015 season ended.

Morton failed to make it past the third inning Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with the Pirates facing elimination from the National League Central race. He gave up five runs and five hits in two-plus innings as the Cardinals rolled to an 11-1 victory in the second game of a day-night doubleheader at PNC Park to wrap up their third straight division title.

Morton was devastated.

His lip was quivering when manager Clint Hurdle came to the mound to pull him from the game. He was still emotional when meeting with reporters in the clubhouse after the game, his eyes glistening as he choked back tears.

Even though the Pirates are headed to the postseason for a third straight year, Morton will not pitch again this season.

They need just four starters because of the off days built into the postseason schedule and those will be right-hander Gerrit Cole, left-hander Francisco Liriano, righty A.J. Burnett and lefty J.A. Happ.

The Pirates also don’t think Morton is equipped to pitch in relief because of his long injury history. Furthermore, they don’t feel he is better than any of the options they currently have in the bullpen.

The Pirates are going to need Morton next season, though as they will at least one vacant spot in the rotation with Burnett’s impending retirement. Furthermore, Happ is eligible for free agency and has driven his value up by pitching great since the Pirates acquired him July 31 form the Seattle Mariners in a trade.

Morton had a season-ending three-start stretch in which he gave up 17 runs in 10 1/3 innings.

That is going to tough to ponder for an entire offseason, especially for a deep thinker.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 4-2, 3.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 9-6, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Friday night to give the Pirates a 6-4 win over Cincinnati. It was Marte’s third career walk-off homer and his second this season. He also hit a game-ending homer Aug. 22 against San Francisco.

--LHP Francisco Liriano did not factor in the decision as he allowed four runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Liriano raised his season strikeouts total to 205, surpassing the 201 he had in 2010 with the Minnesota Twins. The Pirates are 16-1 in Liriano’s last 17 starts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen had just three hits, including his 23rd home run of the season. McCutchen has 96 RBIs, leaving him four short of reaching the century mark for the first time in his seven-year career.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (9-6, 3.15 ERA) will start Saturday night against Cincinnati. Burnett is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in four games since coming off the disabled list after being out from July 31-Sept. 9 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He is 8-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 career starts against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After he walked (Gregory Polanco), I was looking for him to throw a fastball on the first pitch. I knew he didn’t want to get behind in the count and I got the pitch I was looking for.” -- LF Starling Marte, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Friday night to give the Pirates a 6-4 win over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Deolis Guerra (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was due to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Pirates on July 21, but the game was rained out. After he felt pain in his foot July 22, he received an anti-inflammatory injection.

--INF Jung Ho Kang (broken left tibia, lateral left meniscal tear) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 17, and his rehab is expected to take until at least mid-March.

--1B Corey Hart (left shoulder impingement/right knee discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. He experienced a setback July 11 when he experienced right knee discomfort and was shut down. He went home to Arizona on July 24 to continue his rehab. He began another rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 20, but he was shut down for the season in early September.

--RHP Casey Sadler (right forearm strain) was recalled from the minors Sept. 1 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015, right shoulder surgery September 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He underwent shoulder surgery Sept. 17 and is expected to miss the entire 2016 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Vance Worley

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

Elias Diaz

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Michael Morse

OF Jaff Decker

OF Travis Snider

OF/INF Travis Ishikawa

OF Keon Broxton