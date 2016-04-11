Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Defensive positioning has been a point of emphasis for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season after reviewing its impact on the club last year.

“Reviewing the numbers from last year, there was so much collateral damage done in front of us,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “It was glaringly apparent that we could make an adjustment on our ends, especially with the athleticism we have with our outfielders. We can change the dynamics about how run prevention goes.”

Hurdle’s staff determined that it’s easier for many of Pirates outfielders to break back on fly balls rather than in. The exception being center fielder Andrew McCutchen, who does much of his own homework on positioning based on the hitter.

“Andrew was pushed back to play an outfield more conducive to a free safety rather than a cornerback,” Hurdle said.

Obviously, the adjustments are made easier in PNC Park where the Pirates are intimately familiar with the dimensions. But, Hurdle said defensive positioning doesn’t change much based on the ballpark’s outfield dimensions, although width of the warning track is a factor.

“It’s a misnomer that you play different depths because of difference in the fields,” he said. “We actually play the same depths. There might be a hitter you push on but basically our outfield depths or infield shifts are predicated on a diamond. One of the things I did was go out to the warning track and measure it. I would know you have two or three gaits to get to the wall. Not all warning tracks are the same.”

After reaching the National League wild-card game three straight seasons, the Pirates are leaving no stone unturned to find an edge that can help them achieve the goal of winning an NL Central title and advancing deep into the postseason.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 after losing 2-1 at Cincinnati on Sunday.

Hurdle emphasized the fact that no defensive adjustment or lineup change is done without consulting the player.

“We communicate with everyone with everything we do,” Hurdle said. “We’ve built a layer of trust over the years. There’s no resistance. We’re showing them a better way to do things.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jonathan Niese, 0-0, 7.20 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLYER NOTES:

--LHP Cory Luebke is back in the major leagues for the first time since 2012. Luebke’s role will not be relegated to facing left-handers. “We’re not looking for a field goal kicker,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “We believe he has stuff that can play to both left-handed and right-handed hitters.” Hurdle added that Luebke could be used on back-to-back days as he was in spring training.

--C Chris Stewart hadn’t appeared in a game this season, but he made the most of his first at-bat on Sunday with a solo home run off Reds rookie Tim Melville. Stewart will get more appearances behind the plate to give Francisco Cervelli a rest in day games.

--LHP Jeff Locke challenged Reds batters throughout his outing on Sunday afternoon, allowing seven hits with only one strikeout in six innings. The only blemish for Locke was a game-tying solo homer by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez in the sixth. Locke walked two over his 80 pitches.

--2B Josh Harrison was thrown out at home by left fielder Adam Duvall attempting to score on John Jaso’s single with two outs in the eighth inning on Sunday with the score tied 1-1. Manager Clint Hurdle requested a review of the tag and not collision rule 7.13 to determine whether Devin Mesoraco illegally blocked the plate. Jaso’s single was the only hit the Pirates had with a runner in scoring position on Sunday. They were 1-for-14. “At the end of the day, the game’s over,” said Harrison. “We had our chances.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At the end of the day, the game’s over. We had our chances.” - Josh Harrison, after the Pirates went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position Sunday.