Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Gerrit Cole was not one of the pitchers to test the new protective hats debuted in spring training. He might reconsider after Thursday.

Jordan Zimmermann, Cole’s counterpart on the mound in the Pirates 7-4 loss to Detroit, led off the sixth inning with a line drive back toward the mound. The ball hit Cole’s head and Pittsburgh’s ace hit went to the ground.

“You kind of catch your breath,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “A guy goes down like that it’s an absolute yard sale. So you go out there and let the trainers take over.”

Fortunately, Cole was OK. Hurdle said the young right-hander was perfectly coherent and passed all the tests as the trainer went through his standard protocol.

Replay showed the drive glanced off of Cole’s cap, just above the bill, but the blow was enough to knock his hat off. The initial impression of the play made for a scary scene.

“I hit the deck pretty hard,” Cole said. “I was just trying to get out of the way.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 2.70 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B John Jaso went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored Thursday. Pittsburgh signed Jaso to a two-year, $8 million deal in the offseason in hopes he’d boost the offense’s on-base percentage. Through 10 games, Jaso owns a .351 batting average and .390 OBP.

--3B David Freese collected three hits and drove in a run Thursday. The Pirates added Freese as infield depth in spring training and the veteran has batted .342 while starting nine of the team’s first 10 games at third base.

--LHP Tony Watson allowed three runs to cross in the eighth inning Tuesday. He yielded a sacrifice fly and Nick Castellano’s two-run home run alongside two hits and a walk. Watson, who finished 2015 with a 1.91 ERA, had thrown 4 1/3 scoreless innings prior to Thursday’s appearance.

--RHP Jameson Taillon returned to the mound in live action for the first time in more than two years. Taillon, who was sidelined in April 2014 due to Tommy John surgery and again in June 2015 with a sports hernia, started for Triple-A Indianapolis and allowed one run over six innings in a winning decision. The Pirates drafted Taillon was No. 2-overall in 2010. He is ranked by Baseball America as the organization’s No. 4 prospect.

--LHP Cory Luebke was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness. Luebke pitched in a major league game for the first time since April 2012 last week, and gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 7-3 loss to Detroit Wednesday.

--RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace injured LHP Cory Luebke on the active roster. Scahill posted a 2.64 ERA over 28 appearances for Pittsburgh last season but spent most of the second half of the season on the disabled list. Scahill allowed two runs and two hits as he pitched the seventh inning Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I look at the opportunities we’ve been able to create and are creating. It’s having that finishing at-bat at the end, that at-bat where you drive in two runs, something along those lines.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a third straight loss Thursday.