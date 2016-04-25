Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Pirates are taking a proactive approach to resting their players this season after seeing the effects the strategy has had in other sports, and manager Clint Hurdle said that is likely to continue at altitude when they visit Colorado on a four-game trip that begins Monday.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer received his first day off Saturday in Arizona after hitting a 466-foot homer Friday. First baseman John Jaso was given his first day off in Detroit the second week of the season after a two-hit game that brought his OPS to .875. Josh Harrison did not start for the first time Sunday despite going 12-for-28 in his previous seven games, although he scored the go-ahead run in the 13th inning of the Pirates’ 12-10 victory over Arizona.

“It goes back to us changing our thinking and not just taking players out when they don’t play well,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

“It started with doing some digging in the NHL, the different lines they play. Rest and recovery with time spent on the ice. The (Golden State) Warriors a couple, three years ago started their rotation system different with their players. Their better players were playing less, being more productive. So we’ve integrated it. The recovery opportunity that we can create separation for our guys within the industry. Other teams are doing it as well. We’ve found some measurable benefits from last year. We found some opportunities to even tighten it up and tune it up this season.”

Thus the off days for Mercer, Jaso and Harrison even as the Pirates play with a four-man bench in order to carry eight relievers.

Five Pirates have played in all 19 games, including 2013 MVP Andrew McCutchen, other outfield starters Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte, third baseman David Freese and second baseman Harrison.

Presented with data, the players have had no trouble buying in, Hurdle said.

“If I was the manager and I’d take you out after you were 0-for-12 and I would take you out when it was hard, because I already had made you struggle for three days or four days,” Hurdle said.

“Now, we want to be proactive, maybe give you a night off before that day game or day game after a night game just to let you rest and recover. They’ve been very open with it. Your presentation in anything matters. We’ve had good people come in and explain. Our players are smart. They ask good questions. We’ve gotten to a good place in the organization with feedback, give and take.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-2, 7.24 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-2, 9.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano gave up four runs on five hits, all four runs coming on homers by 1B Paul Goldschmidt and C Welington Castillo, and was in line for his second victory against no losses in Chase Field before the Pirates lost an 8-4 lead. “It was a crazy game, but we got the win at the end,” Liriano said. “We just went out there and battled.” Liriano, who struck out six and walked three, has a 2.96 ERA in four starts against Arizona.

--INF/OF Sean Rodriguez was 2-for-7 with a double and two RBIs while starting at second base Sunday. He started at three infield positions and played the fourth in the three-game Arizona series. Rodriguez opened at third base before moving to first in a double-switch on Friday and played shortstop Saturday. “It’s definitely something you pride yourself in,” Rodrgiuez said of his ability to play different spots. “It’s part of your repertoire. It’s fine to get the opportunity. If that’s what it takes, that what it takes.” Rodriguez uses one fielder’s glove when he plays the left side of the infield, another when he plays second base and a third when he plays the outfield. He carries a first baseman’s mitt and keeps a catcher’s mitt at home.

--RHP Mark Melancon failed to hold an 8-6 lead for his first failed save conversion of the season when he gave up a two-run homer to Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the ninth inning. Melancon has four saves. There is some history there. Goldschmidt hit a game-tying, two-run homer with two outs in the last of ninth inning against Melancon on Sept. 11, 2011, when Melancon was with Houston.

--SS Jordy Mercer had two singles and is hitting .368 in 10 road games this season. He is a .361 hitter at Coors Field, where the Pirates will play their next four games.

--3B Jung Ho Kang (left knee) was 1-for-15 in his first five rehab games at Triple-A Indianapolis after joining the team Monday. “Jung Ho is making progress,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He needs to play. At least he now at a competitive level where ... he’s seen spin. He’s seen plus velocity. He having to make plays. He having to play a baseball game in the most competitive fashion since he left the season last year.” Kang suffered a season-ending knee injury when he was struck by a sliding then-Cubs OF Chris Coghlan while attempting to turn the double play Sept. 17. He was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. “I think sometimes toward the end of the month we’ll have a much clearer vision of what we want to do next and when we want to do it,” Hurdle said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was top-five crazy. I was proud of our guys. They just kept playing. You’re not just proud of guys just when they do well. You need to be proud of them how they handle the challenge and the adversity that comes with it from time to time.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after Sunday’s 12-10 13-inning victory over the Diamondbacks.

