Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates battled back several times Sunday. The fact that they eventually lost 6-5 in 11 innings didn’t seem to erode their confidence.

Especially since the game came on the heels of a six-game winning streak.

“We like to play -- we always have. And there’s a lot of fight in the team,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “And you get to the point every now and then and say, ‘OK, now what, so what?’ We got in our own way a couple times, but we battled, and everybody kept playing -- we scored late, they scored late. It was like throwing punches at one another, and they were able to throw one more than we were.”

Even the fact that his club made four errors didn’t deter Hurdle.

“I don’t think there’s a common theme -- any time you get up with four errors, that’s not where you want to be,” he said. “I thought (Saturday) night we made a couple errors and we played an above-average, good defensive game. We did some nice things today -- unfortunately, a couple balls beat us over the top. We threw a ball away, we misstepped at first base and we weren’t able to hold a play at the plate, and we got manager error on an intentional walk. It all played in.”

All in all, Pittsburgh remains upbeat heading into a three-game series against the Cubs that starts Monday and concludes a six-game homestand.

It’s the first meeting between the Pirates and Cubs since the 2015 Wild Card game at PNC Park Oct. 7. It is also the first of six scheduled meetings between the two teams this month and 19 times this season.

After the Chicago series comes a stretch of nine road games in 11 days.

The Pirates are 2-1 in a stretch of 15 straight games against NL Central opponents and are 7-2 overall against division rivals.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 3-0, 0.75 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with two walks. Leading off the fifth, he crushed a 1-1 pitch an estimated 419 feet over the right-field stands, off of a small embankment and into the Allegheny River for his third home run of the season and a 1-0 Pirates lead. “It was a good swing, and I didn’t miss it. That’s the first thing,” Polanco said. “Right away... I didn’t know it was going to go that far, but I know I got that one.” It was the 39th homer hit into the river at PNC Park history (by 26 players) and the first such feat for Polanco.

--1B John Jaso had the Pirates’ other home run in the game. He now has a hit in 15 of his past 16 starts, going 22 for 66 in that stretch.

--2B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 14 for 36 in that stretch.

--LHP Jeff Locke didn’t get a decision, but he was happy with an outing in which he allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings. “I felt really good. (Catcher Chris Stewart) and I got on a good page early. A conversation we had before the game (was) you don’t always execute the way you want to but, ‘Come out and put the ball on the ground and let the guys make plays behind you.’ We were on the same page all day. And it’s fortunate for us when pitcher and catcher go out there and everything’s clicking.”

