Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Gregory Polanco is sleek, fast, exciting. He’s also still developing as a baseball player, much to the chagrin of fans who want to see him hit for more power than he’s shown yet.

But as Pittsburgh heads for Cincinnati, where it starts a three-game series Monday night with the Reds, Polanco provided a reminder of what he might be three years or so down the road in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 10-5 win over St. Louis.

Picking on a 2-1 pitch from reliever Matt Bowman, Polanco lined it down the left field line and it struck the foul pole about two inches from its base for a three-run homer, his fourth of the year and one that made it 8-2 Pirates.

It was an impressive display of off-field power for a guy who is still figuring things out at the major league level.

“Let him play,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said of Polanco. “I don’t have intelligent answers other than you let him play. He’s learning how to hunt certain pitches at certain time. He also knows that he can move the ball around the field, and that’s his greatest asset.”

In an outfield containing a former MVP in Andrew McCutchen and another five-tool performer in Starling Marte, Polanco is the least-polished player. Look into 2019 or 2020, though, and one can make a strong case he could be the best of the three.

