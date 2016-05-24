Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ryan Vogelsong was hit on the left side of his face by a pitch from Colorado Rockies right-hander Jordan Lyles while batting in the second inning Monday and left the game.

Vogelsong was struck near his left eye -- the ball may have glanced off slightly off his batter’s helmet -- by a 92-mph two-seam fastball and immediately dropped to the ground. Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson quickly waved to the Pirates’ bench for assistance.

“It’s tough to see. I hope he’s able to get back to his teammates shortly,” Lyles said. “It was 0-2, and it kind of ran in a little bit -- and it ran in too much.”

A trainer applied a towel on the left side of Vogelsong’s face, which appeared to be bloody. The right-hander remained in the batters’ box for several minutes, and he was slightly off balance as he clutched the towel to his face while getting into a cart to be taken off the field.

The team said after the game that Vogelsong was being examined for a left eye injury. He will stay overnight in Allegheny General Hospital, which is a few blocks from PNC Park. No update is expected until Tuesday.

Vogelsong, making his second spot start of the season because of a rainout Sunday, gave up two hits and no runs in his two innings of work.

“It’s unfortunate,” said teammate and pitcher Gerrit Cole, one of Vogelsong’s closest friends on the team. “He was throwing the ball well and was excited to pitch today.”

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Shelby Miller 1-5, 6.64 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano 3-3, 4.63 ERA)

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong was struck in the face by a 92 mile per hour fastball from Colorado RHP Jordan Lyles while batting in Monday’s second inning against Colorado and was taken off the field on a cart. Vogelsong held a towel to his bloodied face as he exited and left PNC Park via ambulance before being admitted to nearby Allegheny General Hospital. The team said after the game that he had a left eye injury (including the orbital bone), but no additional updates will be provided until Tuesday. Vogelsong gave up two hits and struck out two over two innings before leaving the game.

--SS Jordy Mercer went 2-for-4 Saturday against Colorado to extend his hitting streak to seven games (11-for-25, .440), only to be out of the lineup for Sunday’s rained-out game and the makeup Monday. Manager Clint Hurdle planned to give him two straight days off -- Sunday and the scheduled off day Monday -- and he stayed with that despite the unscheduled makeup game.

--3B Jung Ho Kang, who injured his left hand sliding Saturday, wasn’t in the lineup Sunday or Monday per manager Clint Hurdle’s plan. Kang apparently wasn’t significantly injured. He is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona. He hit a long fly ball to the deepest part of PNC Park as a pinch-hitter Monday in the sixth inning.

--LHP Francisco Liriano, who starts Tuesday, is 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA in five career starts against Arizona. Wellington Castillo of the Diamondbacks is 6-of-17 (.353) against him with two homers and five RBIs. In his last start, Liriano limited Atlanta to two runs over seven innings but took the loss in a 3-1 defeat Wednesday.

--2B Josh Harrison loves playing day games. He’s batting .339 (21-for-62) in daytime games, including 2-for-4 Monday. He’s also hitting .356 (16-for-45) in 12 games against NL West teams this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re still evaluating what’s going on. It’s particularly difficult to see anyone in that situation.” -- RHP Gerrit Cole on friend and teammate RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who was hit in the face with a fastball during Monday’s game.