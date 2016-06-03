Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The pressure is on Francisco Liriano, especially after his team dropped its third consecutive game Thursday and lost four players to injury.

The Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander, off to a slow start this season with a 4.63 ERA, is scheduled to start Friday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

There was no word on whether the injured players -- center fielder Andrew McCutchen, catcher Francisco Cervelli, first baseman David Freese and shortstop Jordy Mercer -- would be available Friday.

Regardless, Liriano better be ready. He can’t expect to get too many more starts -- not with the way he has been pitching lately and not with the way the Pirates’ top three prospects, Jameson Taillon, Tyler Glasnow and Chad Kuhl, are pitching in the minors.

Liriano had success as a relief pitcher previously, and sending him to the bullpen could be an option for Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Once the Super 2 deadline has passed -- which should happen by mid-June -- some observers expect the Pirates to promote Taillon, a 24-year-old right-hander, from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Taillon, who is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2010. The Pirates have waited a long time for him to blossom -- he missed all of 2014 and 2015 due to elbow and sports hernia surgeries.

With a high-90s fastball and a hammer curveball, Taillon started this week ranking fourth in the International League in ERA (1.82) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.30). He was third in opponents’ batting average (.196) and first in fewest walks (0.91).

It is his improved command and control that have him on the brink of the big leagues.

He is not the only pitching prospect the Pirates are counting on this season, though.

Glasnow, a 6-8, 225-pound right-hander, won’t turn 23 until August. A fifth-round pick out of a California high school in 2011, Glasnow had a 2.39 ERA in three minor league levels last year, from Class A to Triple-A. This year, he posted a 2.07 ERA in his first 11 starts. He is also 33-18 in his minor league career.

Kuhl started the week leading the International League in ERA at 1.03. Kuhl, 23, is not nearly as highly rated as Taillon, but he is outpitching him at the moment.

Kuhl, a 6-3, 215-pound right-hander, was a ninth-round pick in 2013, signing out of the University of Delaware.

The Delaware native doesn’t throw as hard as Taillon but has a low-90s sinking fastball that has proven to be effective. He is very accurate with his command, fields his position well, holds runners on base and is highly competitive.

Kuhl has a career 32-15 record with a 2.62 ERA, giving the Pirates a nice problem.

Pittsburgh’s rotation includes has one sure thing in Gerrit Cole, who went 19-8 and made his first All-Star Game last season.

Jeff Locke (4.33 ERA) bought himself some time with his three-hit shutout on Monday.

Jon Niese, Liriano and Juan Nicasio, though, are all vulnerable to losing their spot to Taillon, Glasnow and/or Kuhl.

With what could be a pitching surplus in a couple of weeks, Hurdle is imploring his veterans not to have any wasted motions on the field.

“The first pitch is an important pitch,” Hurdle said, underlining the intensity he wants from his pitchers. “Either you impose your will on the batters, or they impose their will on you.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-4, 5.40 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-4, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Watson has experienced highs and lows in the past week. The high was easy to determine -- he had a child last week and took three days off for paternity leave. The low came Wednesday, when the reliever’s 11-inning scoreless streak ended. He was one strike away from a 1-2-3 eighth inning, but his fastball sailed on him and struck Derek Dietrich on the left wrist. The next batter, Adeiny Hechavarria, won a nine-pitch battle with Watson, fouling off four straight pitches before hammering a game-winning RBI double.

--RF Matt Joyce hit a two-run hit for the second consecutive game. It is the first time he has accomplished that feat since 2014. On Thursday, he hit a two-run double to plate the Pirates’ first two runs. On Wednesday, his two-run single off Miami LHP Mike Dunn was a thing of beauty for the Pirates’ super-sub. Besides giving him 10 pinch-hit RBIs this season, which leads the am major leagues, it also gave Joyce confidence. Joyce is just a .183 career hitter against left-handers, but this showed he can come through in those situations.

--1B David Freese went 0-for-3 on Thursday and left after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand. He entered the day having gone 12-for-30 in his previous eight games, compiling a .400 batting average with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs. On Monday, he produced his third career four-hit game and his first since 2014. Now, however, he will have to see if his hand injury is serious.

--RHP Juan Nicasio lasted six innings, allowing six hits, three walks and three runs in a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday. He has allowed either three or four earned runs in each of his past five starts.

--C Francisco Cervelli (right foot) left the Thursday game after being hit by a pitch. His status was not immediately determined.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (right thumb) left the Thursday game. McCutchen said his thumb was swollen, a problem he has been dealing with for several days. He said he doesn’t think he will have to go on the disabled list.

--SS Jordy Mercer (left elbow) left the Thursday game after being hit by a pitch. His status was not immediately determined.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s spray and command. I don’t think any of them were intentional. It’s a team (Miami) looking to find some identity on pitching and not having command.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after Marlins pitchers hit three Pittsburgh batters Thursday.