Preview: Pirates at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers boast a starting staff that features the last three American League Cy Young Award winners, but they’ll be forced to start a pitcher who was toiling in Single-A last month as they attempt to halt their four-game losing streak. Buck Farmer takes the mound for the Tigers as they continue a four-game, home-and-home interleague series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Detroit lost both games in Pittsburgh and trails first-place Kansas City by one-half game in the AL Central.

Vance Worley also did not expect to be pitching in the heat of a pennant race after a disastrous season with Minnesota in 2013, but he has galvanized the starting rotation since he was elevated from the minors two weeks ago. An injury-riddled Pirates lineup has received a boost from Travis Snider, who was 5-for-9 with two homers and five RBIs in the two triumphs over the Tigers. Winners of five of seven, Pittsburgh leads the wild-card chase but has five teams within 3 1/2 games.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (5-1, 2.30 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Buck Farmer (NR)

Worley, acquired from Miami in late March, has been a revelation since he was promoted from Triple-A in mid-June. He was been sensational since the All-Star break, going 3-0 and allowing a total of three earned runs in four starts, including seven innings of one-run ball to beat San Diego in his last turn. Worley has been dominated by the Tigers, though, losing both career starts and yielding nine runs and three homers in 10 2/3 innings.

Farmer will be making a big jump in competition, having made only two starts at Double-A Erie and allowing two runs over six innings in each. A fifth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2013, the 6-4, 225-pounder went 10-5 with a 2.60 ERA in 18 starts at Single-A West Michigan this season. “He’s pitched very well,” Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski said. “He’s got good stuff. Ideally, you’d have more development time.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates C Russell Martin is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers 3B Miguel Cabrera has collected only three RBIs during his 10-game homerless drought.

3. Pirates 3B Josh Harrison has hit safely in 15 of 16 games, scoring 19 runs during that span.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Pirates 6