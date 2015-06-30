Preview: Pirates at Tigers

Gerrit Cole makes his second attempt to become the first 12-game winner in the majors when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Cole will lock up with Detroit’s Justin Verlander, who will be making only his third start of the season after skipping his last turn due to back stiffness.

Despite owning one of the best records in baseball, Pittsburgh is already staring at a wild card after falling nine games behind first-place St. Louis in the National League Central. The Pirates have lost six of nine after dropping a 2-1 decision in Sunday’s series finale to visiting Atlanta. The Tigers enter the series off a dramatic victory, rallying from a four-run deficit in the eighth inning before prevailing on rookie James McCann’s walk-off homer against the Chicago White Sox. Detroit won two of three at Pittsburgh in April, with the one loss coming against Cole, who is 6-1 in eight interleague starts.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (11-3, 2.16 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.17)

Cole had his six-start winning streak halted in abrupt fashion, giving up four first-inning runs and lasting a season-low 4 2/3 innings in a 5-2 setback versus Cincinnati. Cole was charged with five earned runs, matching his total allowed from his previous six turns and marking the first time he surrendered more than three runs this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has been superb on the road with a 6-1 mark and 1.71 ERA.

After a decent season debut in which he limited Cleveland to two runs and three hits over seven innings, Verlander was rocked in his next outing at the New York Yankees. The former Cy Young Award winner and league MVP was tagged for six runs on 10 hits, three of which came on home runs, over 6 2/3 innings. Verlander is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts against the Pirates and has kept center fielder Andrew McCutchen (2-for-13) in check.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 11-for-31 with 10 RBIs in his last seven games.

2. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer is 11-for-23 during a five-game hitting streak and four-game RBI string.

3. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has put up ordinary numbers against Pittsburgh with a .265 average and five homers in 57 games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Tigers 2