Preview: Pirates at Tigers

A.J. Burnett has pitched at least six innings in 12 of his 15 starts this season and the Pittsburgh Pirates will be banking on another lengthy outing from the veteran right-hander on Wednesday in the second of their three-game series at the Detroit Tigers. The Pirates were forced to use six relievers in Tuesday’s 14-inning victory - only their fourth win in 10 games.

Neil Walker ended a 15-game RBI drought with a run-scoring double in the 14th inning as Pittsburgh prevailed in the series opener despite stranding a season-high 19 runners on base. The Tigers wasted a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning by the red-hot J.D. Martinez, who has gone deep seven times and knocked in 13 runs over the past seven games. Detroit, which dropped to .500 at home, fell to 5-3 over the past eight games despite amassing 50 runs in that span. With the Tigers also taxing their bullpen by using seven relievers, they’ll be looking for Alfredo Simon to pitch deep into Wednesday’s contest.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (6-3, 2.01 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (7-4, 3.57)

Burnett bounced back from his worst outing of the season by limiting Cincinnati to one earned run over eight innings, although he did not factor in the decision and saw his winless drought reach four starts. The Pirates have supplied six runs of offense during the skid, a span in which Burnett has surrendered one earned run or less on three occasions. Burnett is 3-2 in five starts at Comerica Park, but his ERA is a bloated 6.26.

Simon is coming off his second straight subpar start, allowing five runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his previous turn and was shelled for seven runs and eight hits in a 14-3 loss at the New York Yankees. Simon has made 19 career appearances (five starts) against the Pirates, logging a 5-4 record, 2.98 ERA and .202 batting average against.

1. Pirates closer Mark Melancon has allowed one run in his last 22 appearances.

2. Martinez has homered 11 times this month, tying for the third-highest total in franchise history.

3. Pirates 1B/OF Corey Hart (shoulder) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night at Triple-A Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Pirates 2