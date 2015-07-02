Preview: Pirates at Tigers

Second baseman Neil Walker needed only one game to continue his hitting prowess in July and the Pittsburgh Pirates are reaping the dividends. Walker has been instrumental in back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh, which attempts to complete a sweep of the host Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series.

Walker came into this season as a .329 career hitter in the month of July and added to those numbers by belting two of his team’s four homers as part of a four-hit game in Wednesday’s 9-3 rout. Walker also delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the 14th inning on Tuesday for the Pirates, who have amassed 36 hits in the first two games of the series, including a season-high 21 Wednesday. Outfielder J.D. Martinez has consecutive three-hit games for Detroit, which has dropped four of five to Pittsburgh this season. Rookie Kyle Ryan will start Thursday against Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano, who has lost nine of his last 10 decisions versus the Tigers.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (4-6, 3.21 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (1-1, 4.56)

Despite seven strong innings in which he permitted two runs on six hits, Liriano did not factor in the decision versus Atlanta in his last start. He had a rocky effort in his previous turn, taking the loss at Washington after giving up five runs over 5 2/3 innings - the only time in the last seven outings he has failed to produce a quality start. Liriano has been unable to solve the Tigers, posting a 5-10 record and 5.59 ERA.

Ryan lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland on June 22, giving up three runs on six hits, and came back two days later to permit a pair of runs in relief against the Indians. He went 6 1/3 innings versus Cincinnati on June 16 and was charged with four runs on five hits after serving up three home runs. His best start was against the White Sox on June 5, a seven-inning stint in which he allowed two runs on three hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates LF Starling Marte homered among his four hits Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

2. Tigers RF Martinez recorded a pair of assists Wednesday to boost his season total to eight - one shy of his career high set in 2012.

3. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer has hit safely in seven straight games, including five multiple-hit contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Pirates 4