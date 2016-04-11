Preview: Pirates at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers hope for better weather conditions when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series that shifts to the Keystone State for the final two contests. Detroit suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 8-4 to the New York Yankees in the coldest game in the history of Comerica Park, before having the series finale Sunday postponed because of snow and rain.

Ian Kinsler is off to a strong start, going 8-for-19 (.421) during the first four games while leading the Tigers with five RBIs as the team tops the major leagues with a .300 average. Pittsburgh is looking to avoid a third straight setback after opening the campaign with four consecutive victories. Gregory Polanco has been a regular on the basepaths for the Pirates, drawing at least one walk in all six games — and a league-high nine overall — while registering a pair of multi-hit performances. Justin Verlander, who owns a 25-3 career record in interleague play, had his start pushed back a day because of the postponement and will face Jonathon Niese, who takes his second turn for the Pirates after spending his first eight seasons with the New York Mets.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-0, 4.50)

Niese settled for a no-decision in his Pittsburgh debut against St. Louis on Tuesday but pitched better than his numbers indicated. The 29-year-old native of Ohio struck out seven and walked only one over five innings but was let down by his defense, which made a few miscues as he was charged with five runs (four earned) allowed. Niese faced Verlander is his only previous career start against Detroit on June 22, 2010, and escaped with a no-decision after surrendering six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 frames.

Verlander did not factor in the decision at Miami in his season debut Tuesday despite carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The 33-year-old exited after yielding three runs and three hits over six frames, striking out five and walking two. Verlander has been a force against Pittsburgh in his career, going 4-1 with two complete games — one shutout — and a 3.00 ERA while limiting the Pirates to a .196 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates stranded 34 baserunners and went 5-for-35 with men in scoring position during their weekend series in Cincinnati.

2. Detroit OF Justin Upton is 9-for-26 (.346) lifetime against Niese.

3. Pittsburgh went 8-2 on the road against American League clubs last season, including a three-game sweep at Comerica Park.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Pirates 1