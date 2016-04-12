Preview: Pirates at Tigers

After some lackluster offensive efforts over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates greeted the season’s second week with a hit parade. The Pirates seek an encore to a 17-hit outburst when they continue a two-game interleague series at the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Francisco Cervelli and Gregory Polanco had three hits apiece and four others registerred two as Pittsburgh followed up back-to-back one-run showings in Cincinnati with a 7-4 victory in Monday’s series opener. “When you are getting that kind of production from the bottom of your order, any major league team is going to do well,” manager Clint Hurdle told reporters after the bottom five hitters went a combined 10-for-17. J.D. Martinez and Nick Castellanos each slugged their first home run of the season for the Tigers, who saw superstar Miguel Cabrera go hitless for the second straight game. Detroit also lost catcher James McCann to a sprained ankle after he collided with Pirates first baseman John Jaso, and a trip to the disabled list is possible.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Juan Nicasio (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 3.60)

Following an outstanding spring in which he struck out 24 batters in 15 scoreless innings, Nicasio hit the ground running in his team debut last week, limiting St. Louis to a run and two hits in six frames. The 29-year-old has 72 punchouts in 64 1/3 innings over his last two seasons after producing 63 in 93 2/3 frames in 2014 with Colorado. Nicasio has never faced Detroit but has seen plenty of left fielder Justin Upton, who is 5-for-11 with three doubles and four walks against him.

Sanchez got the win at Miami on Wednesday after giving up two runs in five innings. He walked three and surrendered four hits but none left the yard, a notable stat given his career-high 29 home runs allowed a season ago. The 33-year-old is 22-14 with a 3.69 ERA in 49 games (48 starts) at Comerica Park and owns a 3.67 mark in seven career matchups with Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jaso has recorded two hits in three straight games and has hit safely in six of seven contests so far.

2. Cervelli is 6-for-7 over a two-game span and has at least one RBI in four of his last five affairs.

3. McCann threw out two would-be base stealers Monday and the Tigers have gunned down five of six on the season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Tigers 4