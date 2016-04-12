Tigers 8, Pirates 2

DETROIT -- Justin Upton blasted his first home run for Detroit as part of a four-hit afternoon, lifting the Tigers to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Upton, who signed a six-year, $132.75 million contract as a free agent in January, scored three runs and drove in two. His first-inning homer traveled an estimated 451 feet and landed in the camera well in straightaway center.

J.D. Martinez also had four hits and knocked in two runs for Detroit (4-2). Tigers cleanup hitter Victor Martinez contributed a two-run double and Ian Kinsler supplied a solo homer and scored three times.

Starter Anibal Sanchez (2-0) collected the victory, giving up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He took a shutout into the sixth before allowing a two-run homer to Starling Marte.

Pittsburgh starter Juan Nicasio (1-1) lasted just three innings, allowing four runs and six hits while walking five batters. The Pirates (5-3) have lost three of their last four games.

The teams continue their home-and-home series with two games in Pittsburgh.

After Upton’s one-out home run, the Tigers tacked on another run in the first on J.D. Martinez’s RBI single.

Detroit made it 4-0 in the second on two-out, run-scoring singles by Upton and Miguel Cabrera.

Sanchez retired 10 consecutive batters at one point, but after David Freese’s infield single, Marte cut the Tigers’ lead in half with his two-run homer.

The Tigers took control in the bottom of the sixth, posting three runs against former teammate Kyle Lobstein. Victor Martinez smoked a two-run double into the left-center gap and J.D. Martinez brought him home with another double.

Kinsler nudged Detroit’s lead to 8-2 with his solo shot just over the left-field wall against Cory Luebke.

NOTES: Detroit C James McCann was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle. McCann was injured when he stepped awkwardly on first base Monday trying to avoid a collision with Pittsburgh 1B John Jaso. An MRI revealed a Grade 2 sprain and he’s expected to miss two to four weeks. The Tigers purchased the contract of C Bobby Wilson from Triple-A Toledo to fill his roster spot. ... Jaso suffered no lingering effects from the collision but did not start because he was 1-for-16 against Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez. “It’s the matchup as much as anything,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ... Detroit transferred the injury rehab assignments of OF Cameron Maybin and RHP Alex Wilson from Class A Lakeland to Toledo. ... The Pirates were 13-3 in their previous 16 interleague games while hitting .316 with 87 runs scored. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was presented a Silver Bat before the game as the 2015 American League batting champion.