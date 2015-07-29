Preview: Pirates at Twins

The reeling Minnesota Twins are giving up runs in bunches, especially late in games. They will try to end their second three-game losing streak of the second half of the season in the finale of their two-game series with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the last interleague contest of the year for both teams.

The Pirates scored four runs in the eighth inning and, after the Twins tied it with four in the bottom half, got a solo home run from Jung Ho Kang in the ninth to claim a wild 8-7 win in Tuesday’s series opener. Twins closer Glen Perkins has surrendered three homers and five runs overall in his last two appearances, and Minnesota’s bullpen has been reached for 10 runs in 10 1/3 innings during the team’s skid. Pittsburgh, which remains atop the wild-card standings in the National League and pulled within 5 1/2 games of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central, hopes to have left fielder Starling Marte back in the lineup after he was scratched Tuesday due to stomach discomfort. Pittsburgh’s Francisco Liriano has been solid since giving up a season-high seven runs against Minnesota at home on May 19, while Twins starter Ervin Santana is unscored upon in 15 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (6-6, 2.91 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-0, 2.60)

Liriano is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts since his rocky outing against the Twins in May. He struck out 11 and allowed one run in six dominant innings to defeat Washington on Thursday, his fifth straight quality start. The former Twin is 14-13 with a 3.99 ERA in 43 games (40 starts) at Target Field.

Santana’s 300th career start on Thursday in Anaheim was a gem, as he gave up four hits in eight scoreless innings to lead Minnesota to a 3-0 win. He has allowed nine hits and walked one during his scoreless streak. The 32-year-old’s only career outing against Pittsburgh came last season, when he allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings to help Atlanta to victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Aaron Hicks has hit safely in 14 of his last 18 games, batting .356 with 12 RBIs.

2. Pirates RH Mark Melancon got the win Tuesday with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and owns a career-best 21-inning scoreless streak.

3. Marte is 13-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Pirates 3