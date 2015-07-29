Kang, Pirates pull out wild win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Pirates probably should have won their Tuesday game against the Minnesota Twins thanks to a four-run eighth inning.

It took a little bit more than that.

Following Minnesota’s own four-run rally in the bottom of the inning, shortstop Jung Ho Kang hit a solo homer with one out in the top of the ninth to secure the win. Kang’s blast lifted the Pirates to an 8-7 victory in a wild affair at Target Field.

Kang’s heroics came off Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins, who entered a tie game in the ninth. Perkins’ 1-2 slider stayed up, and Kang crushed it 411 feet into the upper deck in left field.

“When I hit, I knew it,” Kang said through an interpreter. “(I‘ve) always enjoyed the situations like this ever since I played in Korea.”

Kang hit his second ninth-inning homer of the season, the other coming May 3 against another All-Star closer, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Trevor Rosenthal.

“He continues to grow, he’s doing things here he’s probably done before in some sequence or context, just a different place now,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Sometimes it’s closers he’s facing, but that’s a dynamic swing off one of the best closers in the game.”

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hit a three-run double with two outs in the eighth, breaking a 3-3 tie. An RBI single by second baseman Neil Walker made it a four-run game.

Minnesota rallied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Three consecutive one-out singles from third baseman Trevor Plouffe, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Aaron Hicks ahead of a two-run double down the left field line by catcher Kurt Suzuki. A ground-rule double by Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 7.

“A lot of things happened in that game,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “A lot of twists and turns. A lot of hard outs on both sides. It wasn’t looking particularly good for us (in the eighth), but we strung some good at-bats together there to match the four that they put up.”

Pirates closer Mark Melancon entered following Escobar’s double and got Twins All-Star Brian Dozier and right fielder Torii Hunter on just two pitches, stranding the potential winning run on second.

Melancon (2-1) worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to secure the victory.

“You don’t win until you win, and tonight was a perfect example of that,” Hurdle said. “I don’t know if it was the full moon or two gutsy teams, two gritty teams out there playing.”

Perkins (0-3) lost his second consecutive outing. He has allowed six runs in four appearances since the All-Star break, seeing his ERA jump from 1.21 to 2.41 over that span.

”I didn’t locate that pitch (to Kang),“ Perkins said. ”I didn’t locate a pitch tonight, but that has nothing to do with my confidence, doesn’t have anything to do with how I feel.

“How many games did I throw in the first half? Forty? I think I threw well in 38 or 39 of them. Bad games are going to happen, I’ve been saying that all year. It (stinks) that it’s right now, it (stinks) that they’re lumped together. But you can’t do anything other than try and go out and make pitches.”

First baseman Travis Ishikawa gave the Pirates their first lead of the night with a single to left field with two outs in the sixth inning, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

Minnesota tied it in the bottom half of the inning, getting a walk from designated hitter Miguel Sano ahead of an RBI triple by Hicks.

Pittsburgh starter Charlie Morton allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while fanning five in 5 2/3 innings.

Twins righty Mike Pelfrey didn’t figure into the decision either, lasting 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

NOTES: Tuesday marked the Pirates’ first game at Target Field and first in Minnesota since June 18, 2009, at the Metrodome. The Pirates are the 27th major league team to play at Target Field. Only Cincinnati, San Francisco and Washington have not played there. ... Pirates 3B Brent Morel refused his outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and is now a free agent. Morel was designated for assignment by the club Saturday. ... Pirates OF Starling Marte was a late scratch from the lineup because of illness. Marte originally was penciled in to the No. 2 spot and in left field. He was replaced in left by Jaff Decker, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice. ... Twins INF Eduardo Escobar got the start at shortstop and batted ninth. ... The Twins placed 3B Trevor Plouffe on the paternity list and recalled SS Jorge Polanco from Triple-A Rochester to take his spot. ... The Pirates and Twins complete the two-game series at Target Field on Wednesday. Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (6-6, 2.91 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (2-0, 2.60 ERA).