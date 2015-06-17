Preview: Pirates at White Sox

The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to continue to receive stellar pitching as they seek their seventh consecutive victory on Wednesday, when they take on the White Sox as their four-game, home-and-home interleague series shifts to Chicago. Pittsburgh’s pitchers have been sensational during the team’s six-game winning streak, tossing a total of five shutouts and three straight entering Wednesday’s contest.

Francisco Cervelli and Sean Rodriguez homered while Charlie Morton combined with two relievers for a four-hitter as the Pirates posted a 3-0 triumph over Chicago at home on Tuesday. The White Sox managed only four singles Tuesday as their losing streak reached five games. Melky Cabrera recorded one to improve to 7-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak. Chicago has been outscored 28-10 during its skid, crossing the plate only once in its last three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (3-3, 4.90 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (3-6, 5.29)

Locke settled for a no-decision against Philadelphia on Friday despite scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. It was a strong bounce-back effort by the 27-year-old, who surrendered a total of 11 runs over 10 1/3 frames in his previous two outings. Locke, who never has faced Chicago, has posted only one victory in his last 10 starts (1-3).

Danks has struggled since tossing his first shutout since 2011, yielding five runs in each of his last two starts - both losses. The 30-year-old also was roughed up in his two outings prior to the blanking as he was tagged for a total of 11 runs over 10 1/3 innings. Danks recorded the victory in his lone career start versus the Pirates after allowing two runs and four hits in eight frames on June 16, 2010 in Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Six of the Pirates’ last seven victories have been via shutout.

2. Pittsburgh’s stretch of five shutouts in six games had been done previously four times, most recently by Baltimore in 1995.

3. The Pirates have outscored their opponents 22-3 during their winning streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, White Sox 4