Preview: Pirates at White Sox

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday for the finale of their four-game, home-and-home interleague series. Pittsburgh is seeking a sweep of the set after posting a 3-2 triumph Wednesday, which ended its streak of three straight shutouts.

Andrew McCutchen delivered an RBI single and scored on Jung Ho Kang’s homer in the first inning as the Pirates saw their run of scoreless frames end at 35. Melky Cabrera has a six-game hitting streak after going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday. Chicago, which hast lost six straight, plated both its runs in the sixth, halting its scoreless drought at 30 innings. The White Sox have been outscored 17-2 over the first three games of the series and have produced a total of three runs over their last four contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (10-2, 1.71 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.84)

Cole became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues Saturday, allowing two runs - one earned - and five hits over six innings against Philadelphia for his fifth consecutive victory. The 24-year-old Californian has yielded fewer than three earned runs in 11 of his 13 starts this year and has recorded at least seven strikeouts in each of his last six outings. Cole, who never has faced the White Sox, is 5-1 with a 1.58 ERA in seven turns on the road this season - with the lone loss coming at Wrigley Field in Chicago on May 16.

Samardzija rebounded from a pair of rough outings Saturday, allowing three runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old from Indiana had surrendered 15 runs and 22 hits over 12 1/3 frames in losses to Texas and Detroit prior to facing the Rays. Samardzija, who hasn’t won since May 22 versus Minnesota, is 4-4 with one complete game and a 2.22 ERA in 20 career games (nine starts) against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 9-for-23 during his hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh has scored 25 runs during its winning stretch while allowing five.

3. Chicago has been outscored 31-12 on its slide and a major league-worst 56-19 in the first inning this season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, White Sox 1