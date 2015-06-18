Pirates 3, White Sox 2

CHICAGO -- Jung Ho Kang’s first-inning home run helped give the Pittsburgh Pirates a lead they never surrendered in a 3-2 interleague victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Kang’s two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, provided an early 3-0 advantage as the Pirates went on to their seventh straight victory and third in-a-row over the White Sox. Chicago dropped its sixth straight.

Pittsburgh left-hander Jeff Locke (4-3) worked six innings for the victory while Chicago left-hander John Danks (3-7) suffered his third straight loss.

Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon worked a one-two-three ninth for his 22nd save.

The Pirates maintained the shutout until the sixth when White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera’s two-out double scored center fielder Adam Eaton.

That broke a 30-inning White Sox scoreless streak and also snapped a run of 35 consecutive shutout innings by the Pirates.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia later doubled to left, driving in Cabrera to trim the Pirate lead to 3-2.

Locke departed after six innings. He allowed two runs on three hits, struck out eight and walked two.

After his rocky first inning, Danks remained in the game through the seventh and gave up only two hits after the first. He gave up three runs on five hits and struck out four.

Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Cabrera had the same for the White Sox.

The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Second baseman Josh Harrison led off with a double to left, reached third on center fielder Starling Marte’s grounder and scored on McCutchen’s base hit to center.

Kang then launched a first-pitch homer to right against Danks that scored McCutcheon for the 3-0 lead. It was Kang’s fourth homer of the year.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura was ejected in the bottom of the fourth after center fielder Adam Eaton was tagged out at second while trying to steal. It was 11th time in Ventura’s managerial career that he was tossed.

NOTES: Pirates CF Starling Marte left the game in the night inning with left ankle discomfort. .. Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen batted third and made the most of a rare designated hitter assignment with a first-inning RBI single to center. ... The Pirates swept their last two series and lead the major leagues with seven this season. ... Pittsburgh sends RHP Gerrit Cole (10-2, 1.71 ERA) against Chicago RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.84) in Thursday’s series finale. ... The White Sox returned to U.S. Cellular Field on Wednesday after an 0-5 road trip, including back-to-back shutout losses to the Pirates. Chicago is 12-22 away from home.